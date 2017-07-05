Australian Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Launches Craft-Brewed Beverages Across America

BUNDABERG, AUSTRALIA (July 5, 2017) – Whether sipping cocktails in the hottest bars, attending outdoor events or grocery shopping for BBQs, the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks team will be out and about across the country this summer sampling the authentic, craft brewed goodness of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks. With the summer heat upon us, Bundaberg is making a splash through a variety of activations with local bars, retailers and events that bring its traditional family recipes to consumers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Denver and Boston.

“Summer is synonymous with friends, fun and get togethers, making it the perfect season to enjoy Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, either as a premium, craft brewed beverage or a high-quality cocktail mixer with distinct flavor,” said Head of Sales, Michael Stacey. “As the craft trend continues to grow, especially among Millennials, we want to bring the authentic, crafted brewed flavors of Bundaberg to life for consumers with multiple touchpoints on- and off- premise that celebrate the season.”

Raise Your Glass

There’s been an explosion in popularity of the Moscow Mule among Millennials who have embraced this ginger-beer based beverage with open arms. But these Millennial consumers are also intrigued by unique flavors and experiences so Bundaberg is hosting a sampling series aptly named “Bundaberg Mule Nights” at local bars. The series kicked off in June in San Francisco hot spots like Pier 23, The Boardroom, Final Final and The Tipsy Pig, and extends across the country through October to share the distinct taste this brewed Ginger Beer brings to the cocktail.

“When two-thirds of the cocktail is the mixer, it makes sense to use a premium Ginger Beer to create a premium experience – and that’s what the Millennial consumer of today is seeking,” explains Stacey.

Mixing things up, consumers at these sampling events will have the opportunity to try Mule recipes like Moscow Mules (featuring vodka), Mexican Mules (featuring Tequila) and Irish Mules (featuring Whiskey) as well as a special Bundaberg cocktail made by the resident mixologists all using the Bundaberg brewed Ginger Beer as the mixer base.

Summer Fun

Consumers will also be able to sample Bundaberg at outdoor food and beverage events targeting both trade and consumers at booths displaying the brand’s Australian, craft brewed heritage.

Bundaberg is also taking to the streets with its unique Bundaberg Bicycle for on-the-street sampling in summer hot spots across San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston. “Our Australian-on-a-Bike gets the great flavours of Bundaberg, like Ginger Beer, Blood Orange and Peach, straight into the hands (and hearts) of consumers with the consistent reaction of ‘wow – that’s amazing’ every time,” says Stacey.

In the Aisle

Sampling extends to point of sale, with the brand offering tastes of its eight flavored craft brews at local U.S. retailers.

While traditional carbonated soft drinks have been seeing a decline, sub-categories where Bundaberg firmly sits, such as craft soft drinks, are showing a marked increase. It’s a key trend that has seen millennials, in particular, , turning away from mainstream brands in preference for smaller brands who better cater to their needs. They’re seeking out products that provide them with a unique experience, a brand that aligns more with their beliefs, opinions, and values and a desire to maximize special moments. “Bundaberg Brewed Drinks tick all these boxes and are right at the center of these lifestyle trends, so we’re excited to share our products with the market,” notes Stacey.

With the uniquely identifiable 12.7 fl. oz. classic Bundaberg bottle topped with an iconic rip-cap, Bundaberg has become a consumer favorite with over 15 million bottles now sold per year and firmly holding the number one position for Ginger Beer in the Californian market. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks carefully craft brew its range of beverages for up to seven days in the town of Bundaberg, Australia using real ingredients like locally-sourced ginger and sugar cane, brewed to traditional family recipes. Bundaberg even has its own ginger farm. The unique opening ritual – “Flip, Rip & Sip” – allows consumers to see the cloud of real ginger pieces infuse through the brew.

About Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is an Australian family-owned company based in the small Queensland town that shares its name, Bundaberg. For generations, the company has been craft brewing premium, adult, non-alcoholic beverages using time-honored brewing methods and the best quality ingredients. Today, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks are available in grocers, specialty retail, bars and restaurants in more than 44 countries and in all 50 states within the US. Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Bundaberg.com.