Big Easy Bucha Announces Retail Expansion

NEW ORLEANS, LA—(June 29, 2017) Big Easy Bucha, LLC, the Louisiana-based kombucha brand packed with New Orleans flavor, announces today that 5 of their most popular and refreshing flavors will jazz up the shelves at more than 1100 Publix stores across 7 states this summer.

“We’re thrilled to bring our New Orleans-inspired kombucha beverages to the South’s favorite grocery chain, Publix, starting in June,” says Alexis Korman of Big Easy Bucha. “Just in time to combat the soaring temperatures we face down South, kombucha lovers and those new to the category of fermented teas alike will fall for our refreshing, probiotic-packed drinks infused with Gulf Coast-grown fruit. And since a portion of the proceeds from each kombucha drink gets poured back into regional charities, our expansion into Publix is a win-win for Southern communities.”

“As a fourth-generation Floridian, I practically grew up in Publix stores,” says Austin Sherman, co-founder of Big Easy Bucha. “It’s incredibly exciting to see the grocery chain pick up the only truly regionally inspired kombucha brand. And I don’t think any beverage is better suited for pairing with a Publix sub.”

Big Easy Bucha flavors available in Publix will include:

Geaux Green (Southern Greens + Cucumber Kombucha)

Cajun Kick (Ginger + Citrus + a touch of Cayenne Pepper Kombucha)

Jazz Juice (Pineapple + Elderflower Kombucha)

Streetcar Sipper (Satsuma Kombucha)

Bayou Berry (Strawberry + Honeysuckle Kombucha)

About Big Easy Bucha LLC: Founded in 2014 by husband and wife team Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy Bucha is a New Orleans-based kombucha company committed to creating artisan, ready-to-drink kombucha beverages bursting with New Orleans flavor. By sourcing peak-season fruit from small Gulf Coast farmers and donating to local charities, Big Easy Bucha is committed to supporting the local Southern economy. Now that’s a reason to celebrate this summer!