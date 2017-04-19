B’more Organic Announces East Coast Expansion

Baltimore, MD (April, 2017) — B’more Organic, makers of organic Icelandic-style yogurt protein smoothies, announces distribution expansion into three retailers along the East Coast. The Baltimore-based company has secured placement in select Ingles’ Market, Weis Market and Top’s Friendly Markets. United Natural Food, Inc. (UNFI) and Southern Cross Trading Co. support the growth and distribution.

Already available in major retailers Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic and Wegmans covering 44 states, B’more Organic vastly expanded its reach in conventional grocery stores, adding over 300 total stores in the beginning of 2017. That puts its total to more than 3,000 total doors and available online.

“Five years ago, we couldn’t have imagined skipping past the natural channel and going heavy into conventional grocery,” said co-founder Andrew Buerger. “We’re glad that all retailers are understanding the urgent need to add organic, no-added sugar options for their customers.”

Buerger attributes their continued expansion to be ahead of important health trends – convenient grass-fed protein, probiotics and no added sugar.

“This is another wonderful step toward helping all Americans get convenient healthy food, hopefully taking a bite out of disease,” he said.

As health-related concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, continue to increase in North America and Europe, industry research firm Mintel confirms that consumers are turning to dairy products for its established, well-known health properties, like protein. In fact, 39% of consumers say a high-protein claim is very important on a food label, believing that more protein intake is essential for a healthy diet. Providing the timeless nutrition of dairy protein in a delicious beverage, B’more Organic offers protein-rich creamy, organic skyr smoothies to health-conscious Americans.

About B’more Organic

Founded in Baltimore, B’more Organic is rapidly spreading its retail footprint to bring protein-rich skyr to U.S. consumers in the form of creamy skyr smoothies. B’more Organic’s smoothies are made from Icelandic-style skyr yogurt, with up to 40 grams of protein, no added sugar and probiotic cultures in each bottle and sold in retailers like Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic, Wegmans, Kroger Publix and more. B’more Organic is a certified B Corporation, dedicated to sustainable business practices. The grass-fed organic milk used in its smoothies (available in Plain Skyr, Banana, Mango Banana, Strawberry, Vanilla, Caffe Latte and Coconut) comes from small, fourth generation family-operated farms. B’more Organic is USDA Certified Organic, Kosher, GMO-free and gluten-free. B’more Organic donates one percent of its sales to Jodi’s Climb for Hope, a nonprofit that raises money to fund research on breast cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information about B’more Organic please visit www.bmoreorganic.com.