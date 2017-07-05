Boxed Water Joins Leading Brands at Sustainable Brands Conference

Grand Rapids, MI (July 6, 2017) — This past May, Boxed Water attended Sustainable Brands 2017 in Detroit, Mich., a conference that united over 2,000 attendees to collaborate and discuss ways to reshape the future of commerce worldwide, while embracing interconnections with the environment and society. Sustainable Brands kicked-off the beginning of a global initiative, Redefining the Good Life, where brands can explore how our society’s mentality is genuinely changing the way brands interact with customers.

The event served as a platform to contrast the challenges, responsibilities and opportunities available in sustainability on a small entrepreneurial company scale with how organizations of all sizes identify and tackle the challenge of sustainability.

“The event in Detroit served as the launching point of a 3-year initiative for our community to explore and redefine global societal aspirations.” says Marie Perriard, Director of Global Brand at Sustainable Brands. “We saw the tried-and-true powerhouse brands of the 20th century as well as the disruptive innovators of the 21st century — companies like Boxed Water — coming to share ideas on how smart, future-focused brands can respond to the increasing pressure of changing consumers’ needs.”

Boxed Water had the privilege of sponsoring select events at SB’17 Detroit. The first, and largest, was the Eastern Market Gathering where conference attendees enjoyed Boxed Water while listening to live music and socializing. Dedicated Boxed Water recycling bins were placed throughout the venue to support the events “Zero Waste” goal. Ultimately 63 pounds of carton scrap was collected and recycled.

“Sustainable Brands provided Boxed Water the opportunity to connect with companies across multiple industries that share the common goal of increasing sustainable practices,” said Blake Bensman, Sustainability Specialist at Boxed Water. “We were able to collaboratively drive the discussion on how to best deliver value to customers through a sustainable lens.”

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. www.boxedwaterisbetter.com #ReTree