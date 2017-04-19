Califia Farms Launches Multi-Serve ‘Pure Black’ Cold Brew Coffee

Los Angeles, CA (April 19, 2017) – Califia Farms, the number one RTD cold brew brand in the natural channel, extends its coffee leadership with the release of its multi-serve, all-black cold brew line: Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee. Pure Black poises the company to once again disrupt the retail refrigerator case to the advantage of both retailers and consumers, this time with a refreshing, single-strength coffee, bottled in its signature curvy 48 oz carafe and made exclusively with Direct Trade-sourced Brazilian coffee.

Available in two ‘clean energy’ varieties – Unsweetened and Lightly Sweetened – ‘Pure Black’ is a convenient option for anyone’s daily brew, whether enjoyed straight black, cold or hot, or flavored with one of Califia Farms’ top-selling dairy-free creamers.

“Until now, this quality of cold brew coffee hasn’t been readily available in a multi-serve format. With Pure Black, we are better able to better serve the one-third of coffee drinkers who prefer the great flavors of unadulterated craft coffee – something we just don’t think any of the big brands are doing very well,” said Brian Lovejoy, General Manager of Coffee for Califia Farms. “Also, it really rounds out our growing line of innovative cold brew coffees by delivering the perfect cup of curated coffee that’s ready to be customized with any of our delicious plant milks and creamers.”

Califia Farms’ leading RTD cold brews, which outsell Starbucks in the Specialty/Gourmet Channel in the Refrigerated (RF) Coffee RTD category, make premium, great tasting coffee accessible to today’s increasingly sophisticated consumer – without the time or expense of a trip to a specialty coffeehouse.

“Consumers’ expectations for their ideal coffee experience changes with every occasion,” said Greg Steltenpohl, CEO of Califia Farms. “Whether they are looking for a flavor-forward, creamy cold brew/nut milk blend; a coffee-forward, no sugar on-the-go RTD; the unique sensation and mouth feel of a dairy-free Nitro Cold Brew; or Pure Black’s lighter, nuanced profile, Califia is dedicated to being there.”

According to Mintel, cold brew is one of the hottest coffee trends – with sales up almost 339% between 2010 and 2015. Califia offers a proprietary cold brewing process that ensures that the coffee beans in its Pure Black Cold Brews have greater contact with water, which imparts a richer flavor and freshness. With 200mg of caffeine per serving, Pure Black is a potent source of smooth drinking clean energy – and its Direct Trade-sourced beans from Brazil offer a taste profile that is perfect black or whitened.

“Califia is focused on making a ‘fourth-wave’ coffee ecosystem of ethically-sourced, better cold brewed coffee more accessible to consumers on the retail shelf,” continued Steltenpohl.

Califia Farms’ Direct Trade initiative is designed to encourage sustainable coffee farming practices, while ensuring supply chain transparency. The ethical sourcing of beans means farmer-partners reap the benefits of their labor and sustainable farming practices. Califia works hand-in-hand with farmers to ensure beans are harvested at the height of flavor.

“Our direct-sourcing partnerships help us shorten the supply chain to improve the value for our farmer-partners,” continued Lovejoy, General Manager. “This way we are able to deliver the highest quality ingredients while ensuring that everyone in the chain – especially the stewards of our land – thrive and benefit.”

Califia Farms Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee is available nationally in all channels.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ah-FEE-yuh”)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. It has become the number one nutmilk and refrigerated RTD coffee brand in the natural channel by creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. Califia is on a mission is to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.

