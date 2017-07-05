Coco Taps Now Available at The Juice Standards’ Raw Juice Bar in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (July 5, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Two local businesses have teamed up to help thirsty Las Vegas visitors get ready for hot summer days with fresh and cool coconut water, straight from the coconut. The Juice Standard’s (http://www.juicestandard.com/) raw juice bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort features organic tapped coconuts from Coco Taps (http://www.cocotaps.com/) for the first time.

Coco Taps and The Juice Standard Team Up to Keep Visitors Hydrated

The Juice Standard provides fresh and healthy tapped coconuts in it’s raw juice bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to keep visitors hydrated at the resort. Coco Taps supplies the juice bar with organic coconuts that are free of packaging, have reusable taps and can be composted after use. The delicious water in the coconut container becomes the ultimate vacation beverage. Chief Coconut-in-Charge “Coco Vinny” invented a beverage system that makes drinking coconut water both good for the planet and good for people. By using a reusable tap on the coconut, it makes the coconut a waste-free and compostable container that reduces manufacturing and packaging processes. Coconut water fans can drink from the coconut directly instead of boxes, cans or bottles of water.

Coco Taps’ CEO, Coco Vinny, partnered with The Juice Standard’s co-founders, Jamie Stephenson and Marcella Williams, to combat dehydration in the desert hot spot. The three Las Vegans are committed to healthy living and preserving the environment through offering sustainably sourced and manufactured products.

“It is essential for Las Vegas visitors to stay hydrated as they go back and forth between air conditioned hotels and the outside heat,” Coco Vinny said, “especially if they are drinking cocktails day and night.”

“Coco Taps is aligned with the health and environmental values of The Juice Standard and it’s great working with these two savvy businesswomen,” Coco Vinny added.

Matching Up Fresh Coco Water and Cold-pressed Raw Juice

The Juice Standard is known for preserving the nutrition of fruit and vegetables in its cold-pressed juices. Its menu offers tourists either a straight coco water or an alcohol-injected coco. The fresh coconut water is also on the room service menu of The Cosmopolitan.

“It is important to us that Coco Taps is a planet-friendly company that meets our high standards to serve natural healthy drinks that are delicious, nutritious and organic,” Stephenson, co-founder of The Juice Standard, said.

“Las Vegas visitors can find the freshest and healthiest coco water and juices in town at The Cosmo,” she added.

Tapped Cocos Are Eco-friendly

Coco Taps Founder Vince Zaldivar, also known as “Coco Vinny,” designed a coconut beverage system to turn the coconut into an eco-friendly and reusable container. Drinking directly from the coconut uses less packaging and manufacturing materials than traditional boxing, bottling and canning processes, making it a more environmentally sustainable beverage container. Once the coconut is empty, it can be composted instead of ending up in landfills.

“We’ve created the ultimate vacation beverage with fresh tapped coconuts by eliminating wasteful packaging, reusing the taps and composting the coconuts,” Coco Vinny said

About The Juice Standard

Jamie Stephenson and Marcella Williams launched The Juice Standard in 2014 to offer fresh cold-pressed juices, nut milks and “chewables” menu items. The Juice Standard has three locations in Las Vegas, including its juice bar at The Cosmopolitan resort. The company’s honeybee mascot symbolizes a commitment to preserving the environment through sourcing it’s nutrient-rich juices from responsibly farmed and organic produce. The cold-press juicing process preserves more enzymes than other juicing methods.

About Coco Taps

Founded in 2014, Coco Taps supplies tapped, capped and company-branded fresh coconuts. Manufactured in the United States, the Coco Taps Tool Kit is an easy and safe-to-use beverage system for tapping and resealing fresh portable coconuts. It is available online through the Coco Taps website or at Amazon, here: http://amzn.com/B01C2A3E6M. Customized branded fresh coconuts for resorts, pools, theme parks, cruise ships, conventions and special events can be ordered through the Coco Taps website. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Coco Taps is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise.