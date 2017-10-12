Distribution Roundup: Tio Gazpacho Hits California

Tio Gazpacho Continues Expansion with California

Chilled drinkable soup brand Tio Gazpacho is continuing its rapid retail expansion after announcing in August that it had tripled its shelf presence in two months time. With the Northeast, Midwest, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest under its belt, that brand now adds Whole Foods stores in California to its list.

According to founder and CEO Austin Allan, the Whole Foods placement also opens doors for the brand to seek placement in a number of independent retailers in the region through UNFI.

“We see San Francisco as a strong point for us,” Allan told BevNET. “People there, and in general, are looking for fresh, convenience foods for their busy lifestyles.”

In addition to Whole Foods in California, the brand added Wegman’s in August and most recently entered 76 Fresh Thyme stores in the Midwest.

The new retail launches will be supported with demos to increase consumer education about drinkable soups, Allan said, as consumer education on drinkable soups remains low.

Teatulia Ups Its Grocery Presence

Denver-based organic tea brand Teatulia has expanded its presence in the Northeast and Midwest through placements at Stop & Shop, Cash Wise and Coborn’s locations in the two regions.

In August, the company added its Teatulia Energy line to 400 Stop & Shop stores in New York and New England, while also making its first expansion into the Midwest by launching its full lines in Cash Wise and Coborn stores , the company said in a press release last month.

“Our business is selling tea, but our passion is changing the world,” CEO Linda Appel Lipsius in the release. “Our continued retail expansion means we get to cultivate another plot, employ hundreds more women and further restore the environment while delivering delicious tea to new consumers across America.”

Bizzy Coffee Shots Gain in Natural Channel

Following its entry into the UNFI Next program this past spring, Bizzy Coffee Shots maker Get Bizzy Inc. has expanded its retail presence in the natural channel nationwide.

According to a press release, the company expects to have retail presence in 500 stores nationwide by the end of 2017 and has recently entered several chains, including all Fresh Thyme and Natural Grocers stores.

The company launched its line of sugar-free, coffee-based energy shots in February, initially entering more than 200 co-op markets nationwide. In May, the brand gained distribution with UNFI.

ARYA Hits 2,400 CVS Stores

The curcumin-infused brand ARYA Turmeric Sparkling Water is now available in over 2,400 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide, the company announced last month in a press release. The zero-calorie functional line, which includes Lemon, Lime, and Mixed Berry flavors, arranged the deal via beverage incubation unit L.A. Libations.

“For the first time ever, consumers can now enjoy the refreshing taste of sparkling water with the benefits of turmeric,” said ARYA CEO George Uy in the release. “We are grateful to these key retail partners for leading the ARYA launch in their finest stores nationwide.”