DRY Sparkling Adds Watermelon SKU

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Craft soda category leader, DRY Sparkling, today announced the addition of Watermelon DRY Sparkling to its growing core line. This juicy new flavor made its official debut at Natural Products Expo West earlier this year and is now rolling out to retailers across the country, including selects stores in Costco’s Midwest and San Diego Regions, Kroger, Lolli & Pops, Bartell Drugs and several regional chains, with a suggested retail price of $6.99/4-pack.

With only 50 calories and 12 grams of sugar per 12 oz. serving, Watermelon DRY Sparkling tastefully captures the deliciously refreshing, lightly sweet flavor of this summer fruit. Made with just four ingredients and a touch of cane sugar, the flavor and aroma of Watermelon DRY Sparkling are true-to-nature, unlike other craft sodas and sparkling waters that can have overly sweet or flat flavor profiles. Its juicy, smooth notes effortlessly compliment summer favorites like grilled shrimp, prosciutto and potato salad, and also mix beautifully into gin, rum or rosé cocktails.

“Last summer we launched Watermelon DRY Sparkling as a seasonal offering. The goal was to celebrate this nostalgic summer fruit and perfectly capture its juicy essence in a beautiful package,” stated Sharelle Klaus, Founder/CEO of DRY Sparkling. “Watermelon DRY was monumentally successful – it sold through quickly and our consumers and retailers were very vocal about their affinity for this flavor. We’re thrilled to now offer Watermelon DRY Sparkling to our fans year-round.”

Like all DRY Sparkling beverages, Watermelon DRY Sparkling is Non-GMO Project Verified, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and sodium-free. Each variety is developed to honor the true flavors of each herb and fruit, to pair perfectly with a great meal, mix into a signature cocktail, or to sip solo. For more information, pairing ideas and craft cocktail inspiration, please visit www.drysparkling.com.

About DRY Sparkling:

Founded in Seattle, Wash., in 2005, DRY Sparkling is the creator of beautifully refreshing, culinary-inspired sodas. Made with just a touch of cane sugar, each DRY variety honors a singular botanical flavor. DRY is great on its own, paired with food or mixed into cocktails. The full line is available in eleven crisp, refreshing flavors: Watermelon (new), Ginger, Fuji Apple, Lavender, Blood Orange, Rhubarb, Vanilla Bean, Juniper, Rainier Cherry, Cucumber and Cranberry (seasonal). For more information, visit www.drysparkling.com.