Expo West 2017 Video: INVO Fresh President Talks Functional Innovation With Coco Collisions

As the coconut water category continues to mature, brands are seeking ways to appeal to consumers looking for added functionality. INVO Fresh is making an ambitious play to be at the forefront of coconut water’s next stage of development with Coco Collisions, a functional, six-SKU product line extension that debuted at Natural Products Expo West 2017.

Speaking with BevNET at Expo West, INVO Fresh president Bob Arnold said that the new line fits with the company’s larger mission to use its premium, high pressure-processed coconut water as the vehicle in which to deliver more innovative offerings. The six varieties of Coco Collisions, made with approximately 30-40 percent coconut water and cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, includes the detox-focused Coco Reset, the probiotic-enhanced Coco Watermelon Mint, and Coco Greens, formulated with spinach, kale and cucumber. After launching as individual SKUs, INVO plans to release the line as a complete packaged set, similar to a juice cleanse regimen, in the future.

“Our whole goal and vision is that we actually create beverages that are at first refreshing and happen to have a functional benefit, not the other way around,” Arnold said.

In this video interview, Arnold talks about attracting consumers who may still be intimidated by coconut water, what’s next in the company’s five-year product pipeline, and aggressive plans for expanding nationwide distribution in the natural and conventional retail channels.