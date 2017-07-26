Former Nestlé USA Executive Joins Moonshine Sweet Tea

AUSTIN, TX (July 25, 2017) — Mr. Robert Case, former Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé USA and long-time beverage executive and investment adviser, has joined Moonshine Sweet Tea as a member of its advisory board.

Mr. Case has over 30 years of experience in various roles at Nestlé USA and is an experienced leader in new business development and product vision that delivers sales, profit and competitive positioning results. After an extensive career with Nestlé USA, leading multibillion-dollar business growth and turnaround, Mr. Case brings unparalleled knowledge and experience to the rapidly growing Moonshine Sweet Tea.

“The addition of Robert to our board will bring exceptional leadership and strategic direction to Moonshine Sweet Tea. His firsthand experience in the beverage industry—especially transforming the Nestlé USA Beverage Division from $800M to $2B in sales—brings invaluable knowledge that will help us reach even more discerning customers in one of the fastest-growing beverage categories,” said Remmy Castillo, CEO of Moonshine Sweet Tea.

As a highly accomplished Chief Marketing Officer and Global Fortune 100 Division President, Mr. Case will provide guidance and advice to further expand Moonshine Sweet Tea’s growing presence nationwide in the premium RTD tea market.

“After my time at Nestlé, I wanted to find an exciting opportunity with a company on the verge of a major breakout,” said Mr. Case. “In a short amount of time, Moonshine Sweet Tea has impressively built a strong foundation that differentiates itself from its competitors with its bold flavors, Texas-sized appeal and commitment to the finest sweet tea in the nation—and soon to be the world. I’m excited to join the team and help bring Moonshine Sweet Tea to the biggest audience possible.”

In addition to his beverage industry experience, Mr. Case has held a number of board member positions in the food, nutrition and healthcare industries.

About Robert Case

Mr. Case is a Global Fortune100 Chief Marketing Officer and Division President, who partners with C-suite leaders, senior leadership teams, and boards of directors to create new business and product vision that delivers sales, profits, and competitive positioning results.

Career highlights with Nestle USA:

Led and turned around multi-billion dollar P&Ls and manufacturing operations

Accelerated new product, packaging, technology, and distribution initiatives

Embraced the digital age and e-business excellence for two decades

Assembled highly effective and cohesive teams to deliver on commitments year after year.

Mr. Case is considered an industry expert and featured speaker with a strong presence in trade media. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Relations from Claremont McKenna College. He has been a board member in Los Angeles community organizations, including the Young Presidents Organization, Flintridge Preparatory School and Pasadena Independent Schools Foundation. Rob resides with his wife and family in Altadena, CA.

About Moonshine Sweet Tea

Located in Austin, Texas, Moonshine Sweet Tea brews the finest sweet tea based on a secret family recipe from 1946. Today Moonshine is still brewed, one kettle at a time giving it the highest quality and best taste. The only ingredients are hand-picked black tea leaves, clean filtered water and 100% cane sugar. Founder Leo Cob Porter’s great grandson still puts his seal of approval on every batch of this non-alcoholic Moonshine. It’s become one of the fasting growing teas in America since releasing its ready to drink flavors in September 2015. Moonshine can be found nationwide in stores, including Whole Foods, Target, HEB, Kroger and Sam’s Club. Moonshine’s RTD line includes six flavors: Original Sweet Tea, Mint and Honey, Lemon, Mango, Sweet Peach and Unsweet Tea. Every bottle of Moonshine Tea places the words “helping children’s charities” on the cap. Moonshine believes in giving back, especially to children. Visit www.moonshinesweettea.com to learn more.

