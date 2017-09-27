Former Walmart CEO Joins Drizly’s Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA (September 26, 2017) — Drizly, the world’s largest online alcohol marketplace, announced today that seasoned industry professional Bill Simon, is joining its leadership team, to help Drizly build the future of alcohol commerce in North America. Simon joins Drizly as the first Independent Director named to the company’s Board of Directors.

Simon, former President and CEO of Walmart U.S., will leverage his experience in retail and beverage alcohol, providing expertise as Drizly continues to grow as the largest alcohol ecommerce platform in North America by innovating at the intersection of alcohol commerce and technology. Prior to leading Walmart’s U.S operations, Simon served in senior positions at Diageo, the world’s largest adult beverage company, and at PepsiCo, Cadbury-Schweppes and other leading companies. He currently serves on the board of directors at Darden Restaurants, Inc. and Chico’s FAS, Inc., and is an adjunct professor at Baylor University.

“Bill’s deeply relevant experience in retail, adult beverage and online marketplaces will contribute immensely to our next phase of growth, helping scale the business at a rapid pace with the discipline vital to long-term leadership and success, ” said Nick Rellas, CEO and Co-Founder at Drizly. “As we continue to blaze the path for alcohol ecommerce, helping our retail partners to grow and thrive in the process, the depth of operating experience and vision that Bill brings will be invaluable.”

Drizly is steadily expanding to new markets, reaching more consumers, retail partners and suppliers in more than 70 North American cities, offering a wide selection of alcohol, best-in-class customer service and deep data and insights into alcohol purchasing trends.

“The management team at Drizly impressed me from our first meeting,” said Simon. “They have a singular understanding of the traditional alcohol market and how emerging technology can help grow it for all of its stakeholders, from purchasers to suppliers to retailers.”

Drizly, available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is a one-stop shop for beer, wine, and spirits (and even a range of popular soft drinks, juices, ice and other mixers), allowing consumers to arrange fast on-demand or scheduled delivery or in-store pickup through their favorite local liquor store. The Drizly mobile app and website offer deep wells of information, packed with cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from The Drizly Top Shelf Bloggers: best-in-class local experts on alcohol, entertaining and lifestyle.

About Drizly

Drizly is the world’s largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine, and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery, in-store pickup, or intrastate shipping, customers can easily browse and order their favorites from the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 70 cities in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized content to users of legal drinking age. Drizly operates across the United States and Canada, from Austin to Boston, Calgary to Tampa, New York City to Denver (and beyond). Backed by world-class institutional investors, the company has raised $35 million to date.