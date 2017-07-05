Golda Kombucha to Open Georgia’s First Kombucha Brewery & Taproom

Celebrating a successful third year in business, Georgia’s first and finest sparkling kombucha tea company, Golda Kombucha, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its first brick-and-mortar taproom and expanded brewery in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. This year, the company will move its kombucha brewery and production to the forthcoming Lee + White development with a taproom opening to the public for tours and tastings soon after. The move will mark Golda Kombucha’s third expansion due to rising demand, which will pave the way for increased kombucha production, customer engagement, and job creation.

Currently produced in a 2,000 square-foot facility in Tucker, Georgia, outside Atlanta, Golda Kombucha’s 6,000-square-foot space at Lee + White will join other local food and beverage producers. Tenants announced for the much anticipated, adaptive reuse development include Wild Heaven Brewery, Monday Night Brewing, American Spirit Whiskey, Southern Aged cheeses, Doux South Pickles, and Honeysuckle Gelato. Golda Kombucha is proud to join forces with likeminded companies who are brewing on the Atlanta BeltLine, and contribute to the robust craft beverage community on Atlanta’s Westside.

Since its inception, Golda Kombucha has pioneered kombucha on tap in Atlanta and integrated draft kombucha stations throughout the state of Georgia. The first of its kind in Georgia and one of only three in the Southeast, the upcoming kombucha brewery and taproom will offer visitors the opportunity to taste, purchase, and learn about the making of kombucha tea—a probiotic drink containing vitamins and live and active cultures to aid digestion, boost the immune system, and energize the body—as well as a lineup of other fermented food and drink items like vinegars, cheeses and other probiotic-rich offerings.

Both crowd favorites and exclusive, seasonal flavors will be poured from a wall of taps at Golda Kombucha. A variety of specials and events will also be held in the taproom, including new flavor and product launches, kombucha flights, cocktails, and floats, DIY kombucha and fermentation classes, yoga lessons, collaborations and partnerships with other craft beverage breweries, distilleries, and local farmers, and more.

Each of the company’s kombucha flavors feature a fresh Southern-grown fruit and herb pairing layered with a green and black tea blend. Free from artificial flavors, coloring, and preservatives, core flavors include Strawberry-Mint, Lavender-Lemonade, Peach-Ginger, Elderberry-Thyme, Hibiscus-Blood Orange, and Blackberry-Basil. New flavors are introduced seasonally and made with produce from local farms.

Earlier this year, Golda Kombucha and The Homestead Atlanta co-hosted Atlanta’s first “Fermentation Fest,” featuring competitions, a DIY Fermentation Station, a Maker’s Marketplace with breweries, pickles, sourdough bread makers, chocolatiers, and more. The inaugural event drew over a thousand attendees to downtown Decatur and is slated to return as an annual festival in early 2018.

About Golda Kombucha

Founded in 2013, Golda Kombucha is Georgia’s first and finest sparkling kombucha tea. The company is more than a business venture for founder Melanie Wade–-it’s her family heritage. Golda Kombucha’s core recipe and fermentation culture were passed down from Melanie’s 96-year-old grandmother Golda, a living testament to wellness who was born in the Blue Ridge Mountains and has been perfecting her unique kombucha recipe for over four decades.

After experimenting with fruit and herb flavor profiles in her home kitchen, founder Melanie Wade debuted Golda Kombucha to the public at local farmers’ markets and craft fairs around Georgia. She found that Atlantans couldn’t get enough of her time-tested family recipe. Today, the smooth, earthy oak-aged teas are available on tap, in ready-to-drink bottles, and in growlers at dozens of restaurants, bars, and grocers throughout the Southeast, including in over 100 Kroger supermarkets, eight Whole Foods Markets, nine Central Market stores in Texas, and over 100 small stockists.