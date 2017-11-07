Gotham Brand Managers Announces Expansion

Gotham Brand Managers announced Tuesday it has expanded its merchandising services to include both north and south of New York City focusing on areas in and around Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

“The goal of the expansion has been to provide coverage in territories with dense population and retail allowing our team to provide high touch with the brands we represent,” said Trent Moffat, owner of Gotham Brands.

Gotham Brand Managers began in 2011 building brands in the New York metro area. Gotham started by selling to independent accounts with a small sales team, focusing on early brands such as Runa, Eternal Water, Love Beets and Arteasan. As the brands grew, so did Gotham, developing into a full service sales team that offers companies merchandising, DSD delivery, in-store sampling, and a range of summer event trucks with full staff to promote and build new and expanding brands.

“Leading with our merchandising teams into new markets has been a reverse model of how we started, but with great brands like LaCroix and Brads Raw Foods helping us lead the way along with new brands like Hippeas and Greyston we can support and focus on a limited number of products and be very effective at retail,” said Trent.

Asked if there were any further plans for expansion, Trent said with 25% of the US population now being covered the plan is to dive deeper with sales and infrastructure similar to what has been developed in the tri-state area.

About Gotham

Gotham Brand Managers, unlike typical consultants and brokers, provides ongoing support in the field where focus is needed to build brands. Gotham’s success can be attributed to managing a few companies at a time with a simple back-to-basics approach. The Gotham team includes experienced sales teams, merchandisers, refrigerated and non-refrigerated DSD, in-store demo teams and guerilla event staff that know how to grow and manage new and developing brands in a highly competitive environment. The ability to build brands, especially in today’s competitive environment, takes experience, contacts and hard work. Gotham succeeds by offering affordable options for our customers, leveraging our dedicated people and working hard everyday for our brands. www.gothambrands.com