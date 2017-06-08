Guru Chosen as Agency of Record for Clover Sonoma and Mamma Chia

San Francisco, CA (June 7, 2017) — San Francisco-based agency Guru, a purpose-driven creative agency, has been chosen as Agency of Record (AOR) for family-owned and operated dairy Clover Sonoma and organic beverage and family-owned and operated snack company Mamma Chia. Guru will serve as AOR for both companies, with responsibility for delivering creative work in the U.S., spanning brand activation, digital, broadcast and print.

Guru will be Mamma Chia’s first agency of record and they are already in the process of upgrading all marketing activities and touchpoints including the website. They will be bringing Mamma Chia’s tagline “Seed Your Soul” to life with a vibrant, interactive digital experience to inspire and nurture fans.

In addition to serving as Clover Sonoma’s agency of record, Guru is also developing the company’s ‘Clover Cares’ corporate social responsibility program. The program will manifest the brand’s existing social good initiatives through a broader approach, with the goals of elevating dairy and empowering future generations — with an emphasis on educating communities that “it matters where your milk comes from.’ Additionally, Guru is slated to launch a pop-up “Milk Tasting Room” for the brand in their trendy San Francisco Hayes Valley space, allowing local consumers to come in and taste “milk country” and learn about the societal and health benefits of sustainable dairy farming.

“We felt an instant like-mindedness with Guru and their belief in collaborating with brands that are a force for good, and not only bottom-line driven,” said Clover Sonoma Director of Marketing Kristel Corsen. “The dedication to cause-driven marketing, combined with Jared’s extensive agency background and experience made them the natural choice for Clover’s agency of record.”

Having previously collaborated with Guru CEO and Founder Jared Levy in the philanthropy realm as members of the Social Venture Network, Mamma Chia CEO and Founder Janie Hoffman gravitated towards Guru’s movement-based ethos and dedication to working with brands that have social impact ingrained in their culture.

“We selected Guru for their experience in the organic food and beverage category, their extensive digital expertise and their aligned philanthropy values,” said Mamma Chia Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing Ken Vargha. “We are excited to spread awareness of the benefits of chia and reach consumers with positive messaging of how Mamma Chia products can empower them to live a healthier, more energetic life.”

“These are exactly the kinds of conscious companies we want to help compet,” said Levy Guru CEO Jared Levy. “They are pioneering new ways to elevate products in their verticals along with new ways to lead a triple bottom line company that cares about people and planet in addition to profit.”

About Guru

Guru is a nimble, creative, independent minded agency building digital and brand experiences that empower purpose-driven campaigns, organizations and brands. It’s about focused research meeting smart engagement strategies, flawless execution, a mix of proven tactics, and some good ole creativity.

About Clover Sonoma

Third-generation family owned and operated, Clover Sonoma is recognized as a leader at the forefront of the dairy industry. The Petaluma-based company in California’s beautiful Sonoma County was the first dairy in the United States to become American Humane Certified, and hold its partnership of family-owned dairy farms to a higher standard by developing its own unique Clover Promise of Excellence (previously the North Coast Excellence Certified program). Clover Sonoma is proud to bring clean and delicious dairy products direct from our farms to its consumers. The company’s passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable business practices, and local community are hallmarks of the business. For more information, please visit www.cloversonoma.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company with a mission to share the magic of chia and lead in its renaissance through offering delicious, high quality, organic chia-based beverages that provide natural vitality, energy and strength. Mamma Chia is a category innovator and maker of the first chia-based beverage created to deliver superior taste and a powerful synergy of nutrients featuring omega-3s, fiber, protein and antioxidants. Founder and CEO Janie Hoffman created the Mamma Chia beverage concept in her kitchen, gained an immediate loyal following and became a national brand in September 2011. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a member of 1% for the Planet and a founding member of the Slow Money Alliance. Mamma Chia vitality beverages are available in natural food markets and mainstream grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.MammaChia.com.