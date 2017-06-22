IFT17 to Feature Over 1,100 Exhibitors

Over 20,000 CPG manufacturers, marketers and formulators will gather next week (June 25-28) at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas for IFT17, the annual show for Institute of Food Technologists (IFT).

IFT17’s Food Expo will feature over 1,100 exhibitors offering a wide range of ingredients and technology for food, beverage and dietary supplement manufacturers. The expo runs Monday through Wednesday (see Expo Hours below).

More than just a tradeshow, IFT17’s schedule includes more than 100 sessions and 700+ technical research presentations.

BevNET’s coverage of IFT17 is sponsored by Finlays (booth 3404) and Ethical Naturals (booth 2110).

IFT17 Key Facts:

Who Exhibits: Ingredient, flavor, technology and service companies

Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV. Expo Hours: Monday & Tuesday, June 26th & 27th: 10:00am – 5:00pm Wednesday, June 28th: 10:00am – 4:30pm



For more information on the event, please visit www.iftevent.org.