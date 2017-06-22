IFT17 to Feature Over 1,100 Exhibitors
Over 20,000 CPG manufacturers, marketers and formulators will gather next week (June 25-28) at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas for IFT17, the annual show for Institute of Food Technologists (IFT).
IFT17’s Food Expo will feature over 1,100 exhibitors offering a wide range of ingredients and technology for food, beverage and dietary supplement manufacturers. The expo runs Monday through Wednesday (see Expo Hours below).
More than just a tradeshow, IFT17’s schedule includes more than 100 sessions and 700+ technical research presentations.
BevNET’s coverage of IFT17 is sponsored by Finlays (booth 3404) and Ethical Naturals (booth 2110).
IFT17 Key Facts:
- Who Exhibits: Ingredient, flavor, technology and service companies
- Who Attends: CPG manufacturers, marketers and formulators
- When: June 25-28, 2017
- Where: Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV.
- Expo Hours:
- Monday & Tuesday, June 26th & 27th: 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Wednesday, June 28th: 10:00am – 4:30pm
For more information on the event, please visit www.iftevent.org.