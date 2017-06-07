Improper Goods Now Available at Washington State Safeway Stores

Portland, OR (June 1, 2017) – Improper Goods, LLC, parent company to both The Bitter Housewife and RAFT Syrups, is excited to announce that both brands will be carried in 150 Safeway stores across Washington State starting in June 2017.

To extend their craft cocktail offerings, Safeway has picked up three flavors of The Bitter Housewife cocktail bitters – Old Fashioned Aromatic, Cardamom, and Grapefruit, as well as a selection of 8 syrups from both the RAFT Botanical and Essentials lines – Citrus Rosemary, Hibiscus Lavender, Smoked Tea Vanilla, Simple, Vanilla, Grenadine, Orgeat, and Lime.

“We are excited to be working with Safeway to make our products more accessible to a broader audience. Safeway recognizes that more and more consumers are looking for clean label products,” said Founder and CMO Genevieve Brazelton. “Our all natural syrups and bitters allow consumers to make great tasting craft cocktails at home with ease.”

The Bitter Housewife and RAFT Syrups provide the bitter and sweet elements for making great tasting, balanced craft cocktails at home. Made with all real ingredients in small batches both brands are crafted for great flavor, accessibility, and ease. Cocktails should be fun and making them should be too.

To learn more about our product lines visit impropergoods.com.

About Improper Goods, LLC

Improper Goods, LLC makes small-batch, all natural cocktail pantry products under the brands The Bitter Housewife and RAFT Syrups. Every flavor is crafted for ease of use, great taste, and to encourage creative drinking.

At Improper Goods we strive to be a trusted source for both high quality products and the education that inspires you to play with your drinks.