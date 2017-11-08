Jones Soda Co. Announces New Head of Sales

SEATTLE — Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the premium soda industry that is renowned for its unique branding and innovative marketing, today announced the hiring of Steve Gress as its new executive vice president of U.S. sales.

A respected veteran of the industry, Mr. Gress brings to Jones Soda Co. a wealth of experience, passion, strategic thinking and brand building expertise. Mr. Gress hails from New York City where he began his beverage career as a route operator for Big Geyser, managing routes in Midtown, SOHO, East Village and Greenwich Village over the course of his 15 years at that company. Mr. Gress is well known for his impact in building the Vitamin Water brand in New York City, where he was first introduced to Jones Soda Co. in 2003.

In 2005, Mr. Gress opened his own distribution company, Exclusive Distribution, where he served as president and CEO. There, Mr. Gress pursued and obtained the rights to VitaCoco, which he went on to build in New York and New Jersey. In 2015, four years after VitaCoco moved to Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Mr. Gress began working as executive vice president of New England Beverages. At New England Beverages, Mr. Gress was instrumental in targeting the Lemoncocco brand for distribution in New York City where he has witnessed firsthand the excitement from the launch of this new brand, which has since been placed into the Whole Foods NY/NJ division and the Fairway Market chain.

As executive vice president of U.S. sales at Jones Soda Co., Mr. Gress’ first responsibility will be to build the Lemoncocco brand throughout the United States. He will also guide the Jones Soda team in expanding the cane sugar soda throughout the growing craft soda industry.

“Steve Gress comes to Jones Soda Co. with all of the characteristics needed to take our product portfolio to the next level,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda Co. “He is aggressive, strategic and has a proven understanding of how to pick and develop great brands. We believe Lemoncocco and our fountain initiatives are game changers and know that Steve will be able to guide the growth of our business to its full potential. Steve has an entrepreneurial spirit and street smarts, which will fit in perfectly as a leader in our organization. As the single largest shareholder in this company, I am excited about adding his strategic and brand building sales skillset into a key leadership position.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones Soda and LEMONCOCCO brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is known for its variety of flavors, made with cane sugar and other high quality ingredients and incorporating always-changing photos sent in from its consumers. The diverse product line of Jones offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda, and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones Soda is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.