Jones Soda Green Apple Now Available on Fountain at 7-Eleven

SEATTLE, WA (April 21, 2017) — Jones Soda Co., a leader in the premium soda category and known for its unique branding and innovative marketing, today announced that Green Apple Cane Sugar Soda will be available as part of the BIG GULP program at approximately 400 Pacific Northwest 7-Eleven locations.

“Everyday we are seeing more interest and validation of Jones Soda as a fountain alternative to other mainstream brands,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO, Jones Soda Co. “This is an amazing opportunity to extend our collaboration with 7-Eleven while reaching a broader demographic. So treat yourself to a Jones in a different way, as our classic Green Apple Cane Sugar Soda will now be available on fountain in the Northwest.”

“Green Apple is a staple for Jones Soda fans, but it has only been available in its bottled form,” said Rusty Smith, 7-Eleven director of proprietary beverages. “7-Eleven strives to provide Pacific Northwest customers with products they crave, and we know Jones Soda Green Apple will join our other BIG GULP fountain favorites.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda, Jones Zilch®, Jones Stripped™ and LEMONCOCCO™ brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is known for its variety of flavors, made with cane sugar and other high quality ingredients and incorporating always-changing photos sent in from its consumers. The diverse product line of Jones offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and an all-naturally sweetened sparkling beverage with only 30 calories, and Lemoncocco™ non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones Soda is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven® operates, franchises or licenses more than 62,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,900 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for payment services, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420006365/en/