JÙS by Julie Launches Flavorless Probiotic + Prebiotics Mix

NEW YORK, NY (June 5, 2017) ⎯ JÙS by Julie’s Probiotic + Prebiotics Single Serving Food and Drink Mix, infused with 2 billion CFU’s of GanedenBC30 vegan probiotics as well as raw prebiotics, is the new way for consumers to get a daily dose of probiotics and prebiotics in their favorite foods and beverages. Using a special strain of flavorless vegan probiotics, the single serving packets can be put in any hot or cold meal or beverage, which is a great way to get probiotics without the consumer having to add any extra steps to their day. The probiotics can improve the health of the body’s immune & digestive systems and enhance protein utilization while prebiotics feed the probiotics that are currently in the gut, encouraging them to flourish.

“A lot of people like the idea of getting probiotics in their diet, but don’t necessarily love the foods that they think naturally contain them,” explains Julie Maleh, a certified health coach and founder of JÙS by Julie. “With our single serving packets, you can literally add probiotics to any hot or cold drink and any prepared food that you like without changing the taste. The single serving packets are small enough to fit in your pocket, so you can carry them around and add them to whatever you’re eating or drinking, wherever you are.”

The certified vegan and non-GMO verified Probiotic + Prebiotics Single Serving Food and Drink Mix comes in a canister that contains 30 portable single serving packets. The special strain of GanedenBC30 vegan probiotics are shown to survive better and longer than other probiotics, which not only makes the product shelf stable, but allows it to be enjoyed in hot or cold beverages and any prepared food without compromising the probiotics’ benefits.

“Consumers need to take probiotics daily to receive the health benefits, and convenience and efficacy are crucial when selecting a strain or product,” explains Mike Bush, president and CEO of Ganeden. “The stick pack innovation from JÙS by Julie exceeds both of these needs and provides a high-quality, science-backed probiotic/prebiotic combination.”

To learn about JÙS by Julie’s story, visit www.jusbyjulie.com.

About JÙS By Julie

JÙS by Julie was founded in 2011 by certified health coach Julie Maleh, who first served her fruit & vegetable juice blends to her family and community to help them lead a healthier life. Today, JÙS by Julie is inspiring people around the globe to embrace the healthy lifestyle and all the advantages that come with it! The company sells its products online, shipping next day across the U.S. and Canada and has 6 store locations throughout Brooklyn, Cedarhurst, and New Jersey. Select products are also available in Whole Foods Market. Offering a variety of affordable & crave-able blended juices, superfood Booster Shots, ready-to-eat soups, salads, and probiotic products, JÙS by Julie is changing the way we think about what healthy, all-natural food is. All products are simple, honest and delicious—made from nature’s finest plants, fruits and vegetables—nothing more, nothing less.

About Ganeden

Ganeden is at the forefront of probiotic research and product development with an extensive library of published studies and more than 130 patents for probiotic technologies in the food, beverage, animal health, sports nutrition and personal care ingredients markets. Ganeden is best known for GanedenBC30 (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), its patented, FDA GRAS, non-GMO, highly stable probiotic ingredient that can be found in more than 750 leading products around the world. For more information about Ganeden and licensing opportunities visit GanedenProbiotics.com.