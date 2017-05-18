Klarbrunn Sparkling Partners with ‘Girl Starter’ TV Show for Giveaway Promotion

Klarbrunn Sparkling Water fans love to mix it up with an impressive portfolio of refreshing flavor combinations. True to the spirit of Klarbrunn Sparkling, Girl Starter host Collete Davis is also known to mix it up! Davis tears it up on the track as a professional rally-cross driver and hits the gym with equal intensity. She also uses her platform in sports to influence empowerment initiatives and inspire women everywhere to pursue their passions.

Davis, Girl Starter, and Klarbrunn Sparkling are teaming up for the Share Your Sparkle promotion, giving young entrepreneurs everywhere a chance to win $10,000 to boost their passion and kick off a career as a Girl Starter. Fans can enter the $10,000 giveaway by visiting Klarbrunn’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages and sharing a passion of theirs that they could use $10,000 towards.

Girl Starter is a revolutionary trans-media entertainment and technology company that activates, amplifies, mentors, and funds the next generation of female business leaders. Klarbrunn Sparkling and Girl Starter are combining their efforts to help young entrepreneurial women achieve their dreams on the biggest stage.

As part of the partnership, Klarbrunn Sparkling helps hydrate the Girl Starter cast as the official beverage sponsor of the Girl Starter TV series, which airs every Friday at 7 PM EST on TLC. Make sure to tune in to Girl Starter and watch the next generation of entrepreneurial women compete in various challenges in their pursuit of seed funding to help them achieve their goals and dreams.