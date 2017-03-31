Liquid I.V. is Now Hydrating All Walgreens in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA (March 29, 2017) — Liquid I.V. is excited to announce a new distribution expansion and is now available at all Walgreens So. California locations.

Liquid I.V. has experienced tremendous growth in the last year, increasing distribution from 100 locations to over 10,000 locations nationwide. Currently available in a large-number of Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter, Bed Bath & Beyond, 7-Eleven and GNC locations, the strong distribution addition of Walgreens solidifies that the world is looking for a new hydration source, and Liquid I.V. is here to lead the wave.

“It’s great for Liquid I.V. to be recognized by another retail industry leader like Walgreens.” said Brandin Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Liquid I.V. “The Liquid I.V. team loves knowing we have a product that helps people stay hydrated and healthy with no frills.”

Be on the lookout, as Liquid I.V.’s growth continues this May with the addition of a flavorful new product, Liquid I.V. Açaí Berry.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a great tasting line of healthy and effective products that contain no artificial colors, preservatives or sweeteners. Liquid I.V. products use its innovative delivery system called Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), which is a calculated ratio of nutrients that help the body rapidly absorb hydration, vitamins, and minerals. Drinking 1 bottle of Liquid I.V. infused water can result in the same absorption as drinking 3 bottles of water.

Liquid I.V. is committed their global give back mission. With every order placed on www.liquid-iv.com, the company donates one serving of Liquid I.V. to help someone in need of hydration. To date, Liquid I.V. has donated 35% of all distributed product to help aid in the fight against global dehydration.

For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.