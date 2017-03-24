Mamma Chia Celebrates National Chia Day

CARLSBAD, CA (March 20, 2017) – Mamma Chia, innovator of chia-based beverages and snacks, is celebrating the vitality, energy and strength of chia as it is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. In addition to creating the first-to-market chia beverage in 2009, Mamma Chia also established National Chia Day (March 23) last year. Mamma Chia is commemorating the day this year by donating to a special cause that supports sustainability.

Mamma Chia is partnering with The Ecology Center to support their efforts that empower individuals and families towards everyday sustainability and environmental stewardship. Chia revelers can get involved in the celebration and raise money for The Ecology Center by posting on Instagramor Twitter between March 20 – 31 about their favorite ways to incorporate chia into their daily life, along with hashtag #ItsChiaDay. Mamma Chia will donate $1 to The Ecology Center for every Instagram post and tweet using the hashtag, up to $10,000.

“This little seed has helped restore my health and changed my life, as well as the lives of so many souls in the Mamma Chia community,” said Janie Hoffman, Mamma Chia founder and CEO, and author of Chia Vitality and The Chia Cookbook. “We’re so grateful for the gift of chia and are honored to help promote it through National Chia Day. We wanted to celebrate in an impactful way by giving back to a cause that supports environmental sustainability. The Ecology Center’s mission perfectly aligns with our desire to uplift both the soul of humanity and the soul of the planet.”

About Mamma Chia

Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company with a mission to share the Magic of Chia® through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic foods and beverages powered by chia. Founded in 2009, Mamma Chia is a category innovator and maker of the first-to-market chia beverage – Chia Vitality. Other products include Chia Squeeze, Chia Granola Clusters and Chia Energy Beverages.

Mamma Chia was created by founder and CEO, Janie Hoffman, in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego. She was honored byBeverage World as a “Disrupter” for 2016. Selected as a 2014 Breakout Brand by Beverage World,Mamma Chia was also named 2013 Best Retail Brand by Nutritional Outlook. A founding member of Slow Money and a member of 1% for the Planet, Mamma Chia donates one percent of sales to support farmers, community groups and organizations that build healthy, local food systems, and encourage sustainability. Mamma Chia is also a Certified B Corporation and a contributing partner of the Whole Planet Foundation.

Mamma Chia is available in mainstream grocery stores and natural food markets in the United States, Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information, visit www.MammaChia.com orInstagram,Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.