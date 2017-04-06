Mtn Dew Label Series Brings Two New Unique Premium Beverages

PURCHASE, N.Y. (March 30, 2017) — Following the success of Mtn Dew Black Label last year, DEW is creating the Mtn Dew Label Series – a line of premium sodas from DEW with crafted unique flavors and herbal and citrus bitters. The new line of bold yet refined beverages now includes the citrus-flavored Mtn Dew White Label™ and the apple-kiwi flavored Mtn Dew Green Label™ giving the DEW Nation two new ways to enjoy the flavor of DEW for those more sophisticated moments.

In 2016, DEW introduced Mtn Dew Black Label, a carbonated soda with crafted dark berry flavor and herbal bitters, as the first product under the Mtn Dew Label Series umbrella. It was one of the most successful individual product launches in DEW history, elevating the DEW Nation’s drinking experience with new and unique flavors and premium ingredients.

“DEW Nation has shown us its love for Mtn Dew Black Label by making it one of our most popular beverages,” said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, Mountain Dew. “Through the Mtn Dew Label Series, we’re looking to give our fans more choices for when they want to let loose but are craving something a little more sophisticated.”

Mtn Dew Label Series Launches with a Complete Motel Transformation in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Mtn Dew Label Series will launch in a big way with Label Motel, transforming the everyday into a bold and refined experience as DEW takes over and completely converts the Musicland Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., on April 15 – 16 during one of the hottest music festivals of the year. The two-day Label Motel event will be free, open to the public (with RSVP to mountaindew@golin.com) and a damn good time for all. Attendees can sip Mtn Dew Label Series beverages while immersing themselves in a series of unique moments centered around music, art, style, technology and mixology, including:

A special guest DJ set by Virgil Abloh, as well as an iHeart Radio concert popping up in the Label Motel parking lot featuring a performance by a chart-topping artist to be announced in the coming week.

A merchandise collaboration with New York City-based creative social media company, VFILES, who will be creating the exclusive Mtn Dew Label Series capsule collection 92264 to debut at the Label Motel. The collection, which features t-shirts, crop-tops, Hawaiian shirts, beach towels, bandanas, slides and hats, will be available to purchase onsite as well as on VFILES.com and at global retailers. VFILES will also host a brunch and pool party on Sunday complete with a remote VFILES TMI Studio.

Famed street artist Bradley Theodore will take over a Label Motel suite and create an interactive art installation and other art-inspired activities like face painting throughout the weekend. Theodore is known for his bold painting style and Día de Los Muertos-style murals popping up all over the world.

Another motel room will be transformed into a technology haven featuring a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience, titled “DEW VR Beat Drop,” that transports viewers to a classy lounge party with a bit of twist: when the music beat drops, so does the party. To view a 360-degree version of the content, visit this link.

Members of the DEW pro skate team – featuring Sean Malto, Curren Caples, Theotis Beasley, Jordan Maxim and Chris Colbourn – will be onsite at the Label Motel displaying custom art in a pop-up gallery and taking over the motel in unique ways throughout the weekend.

Beyond Label Motel

The 360-degree ‘Boldly Refined’ marketing campaign will include other immersive consumer experiences such as grassroots sampling across select college and university campuses nationwide starting in March. The campaign will also be rounded out with digital and social efforts along with an appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Mtn Dew Green Label, Mtn Dew White Label and Mtn Dew Black Label are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.99 in signature 16-ounce matte cans, with 140 calories per can for the two new products. To join the conversation, follow @MountainDew on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use the hashtag #MDLabelSeries, or visit http://mountaindew.com/labelseries.

About Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew, a product of PepsiCo Americas Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to original Mountain Dew® and Diet Mountain Dew®, the permanent DEW product line includes Mountain Dew Code Red®, Mountain Dew LiveWire®, Mountain Dew Throwback®, Mountain Dew Pitch Black™, Mountain Dew Voltage®, Mountain Dew White Out® and Mountain Dew Kickstart™. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.