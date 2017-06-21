Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company to Spotlight Two New Juices at 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

Natalie’s CARROT GINGER TUrMERIC Juice and Fresh BLOOD ORANGE Juice will be showcased at the June 25th – 27th industry event at NYC’s Jacob Javits Center

New York, NY – June 19, 2017: Clean label, Florida-based, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company will introduce a new Fresh Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice, while featuring one of its most recent and popular juices, Fresh Blood Orange Juice, at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show being held in New York City from June 25 – June 27th. Show attendees can sample these juices and learn more about them by stopping by Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice booth #1857 on the exhibit floor.

“We’re very excited about these two juices and the unique health benefits they bring our customers,” said Marygrace Sexton, the founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “Our new Carrot Ginger Turmeric juice is an authentic source of nutrition. Turmeric continues to surprise researchers with the powerful ways it can improve and maintain a body’s health. It is our priority to provide consumers with nutritionally sound foods at the retail.”

A first of its kind in the fresh juice marketplace, Natalie’s Fresh Carrot Ginger Turmeric Juice contains only 4 ingredients: Carrots, Apples, Ginger and Turmeric. There’s no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, and no concentrates. It is rich in vitamins, fiber and several antioxidants.

For those looking for a new spin on the traditional orange juice, Natalie’s Fresh Blood Orange Juice is handcrafted from the finest, fresh Sicilian blood oranges. Natalie’s Blood Orange Juice is minimally processed, free from preservatives, concentrates and artificial ingredients. With the blood orange’s deep-red flesh that contains anthocyanins, a flavonoid abundant in antioxidants, it has a distinct health edge over other members of the citrus family.

“These juices are a direct response to growing consumer appreciation for minimal ingredient, minimally processed juices,” said Natalie Sexton, the Marketing Director and namesake of Natalie’s Juices. “These two juices are particularly appealing, not only for their fresh taste, but for the unique health benefits they can bring our customers.”

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has brought only the highest quality, honestly sourced, citrus juices and blends to the market for the past 27 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh using hand-picked fruits and vegetables with minimal processing. The juices, which come in a variety of sizes and tastes, are distributed in 33 states across the U.S. and over 24 different countries worldwide.