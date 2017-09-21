New Age Beverages Launches E-Commerce Division

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company whose brands include XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop, Marley Mellow Mood, Marley Mate, and Coco-Libre today announced the expansion of their first new channel of distribution with the launch of their E-Commerce Division visible at (https://shop.newagebev.us) to enable customers worldwide to purchase and receive home delivery of their increasingly expanding portfolio of healthy beverages. The Division is expected to have a material impact on New Age’s financial performance over the next 12 months.

New Age’s launch into direct delivery complements their expanding retail business in traditional convenience and grocery and provides consumers access to the New Age portfolio worldwide where New Age does not yet have distribution. In markets where New Age is already distributed, it is working closely with retail partners to help them drive traffic through disseminating online couponing and other offers to drive in-store purchase and traffic, as traditional retailers respond to the trend of consumers looking for more convenience including home delivery.

Julia Schroeder, head of New Age’s E-commerce group commented, “We knew that some of our competitors had attained more than 30% of their revenue from E-Commerce, so this was an easy benchmark for us to establish as our target over the next twelve months. We know it is achievable, as we have the advantages of a full portfolio of on-trend, healthy beverages unlike other single product companies. Coupled with the benefit of our size and public company reach, and our expertise to develop a best-in-class scalable platform, we expect to rank and become a leading home delivery beverage destination of choice. We are excited about providing our brands to a broader global audience, educating consumers on why and how our products are superior, and significantly contributing to New Age’s bottom line.”

The E-Commerce Division, which went live to consumers on September 10th, will house all of New Age’s top selling sku’s across all their brands including Xing, Aspen Pure, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and Coco-Libre. The Company’s newest brands Marley Mate, PediaAde, will be added shortly as will some of New Age’s partner brands that they have historically only sold via New Age’s direct store distribution system in Colorado. In addition to brand sales, the Division will provide important distinctions and points of difference on their brands, information about overall health and wellness for consumers, and will enable consumer’s access to brand specific apparel and other promotional items for brand loyalists.