Nuun and Virgin Sport Partner to Reduce the Use of Single Use Bottles

SEATTLE, WA (October 10, 2017) — The first ever US based Virgin Sport Festival of Fitness kicks off October 14 in San Francisco, California, and Nuun will be on sight as the Official Electrolyte Partner hydrating participants across all of the events. As part of the activation, Virgin Sport and Nuun are coming together to reduce the use of disposable bottles by encouraging everyone at the event to upgrade their sports drinks. Together with the participants, there is an opportunity to eliminate the use of over 1 million single use plastic bottles and Virgin Sport and Nuun invite everyone to join them in reducing their environmental impact.



Healthy hydration brand Nuun will quench the thirst of the festival participants with their clean, plant-based hydration products as the Official Electrolyte Partner of the SF Bay Half Marathon and Twin Peaks Mile. Refreshing thousands of attendees, Nuun will activate Nuun Hydration Stations in the Go Fit Yourself Fitness Village, as well as on the starting lines, on the racecourse and at the finish lines of the SF Bay Half Marathon and Twin Peaks Mile Hill Climb.

As an eco-friendly alternative to single use sports drink bottles, Nuun will be handing out complimentary reusable water bottles co-branded with Virgin Sport at the finish line to SF Bay Half Marathon and Twin Peaks Mile participants. They are also encouraging anyone at the Go Fit Yourself Fitness Village to upgrade their sports drinks by trading in any full or empty plastic throwaway sports drink bottles for one of the Nuun reusable bottles.

“Imagine the positive impact on our outdoor playground – our planet – if we dramatically shifted away from disposable, one-time use plastic bottles? We can do better than this,” said Kevin Rutherford, Nuun President and CEO. “The team at Nuun is honored to partner with Virgin Sport in changing the conversation and habits to preserve the environment. We are thrilled to hydrate and motivate participants at this historic event while sharing a mission for positive planetary change with Virgin Sport.”

Virgin Sport is innovating mass participation events through their Festivals of Fitness and environmental impact is a focus to create positive change through their communities. Traditionally, throwaway plastic sports drink bottles are offered at event finish lines, but together with Nuun, Virgin Sport wants to change the narrative. Virgin Sport and Nuun want to exchange a disposable bottle with a reusable bottle that participants can use year-round and encourage them to see how much they can reduce their consumption of single use sports drink and other beverage bottles.

“Each event we do, we strive to improve our environmental impact,” said Mary Witterberg, Global CEO of Virgin Sport. “Partnering with Nuun to help us reduce unnecessary waste was a no brainer, and I am thrilled that participants in the SF Bay Half will be taking our co-branded reusable water bottles home. Both Virgin Sport and Nuun want to encourage runners to implement more sustainable practices in their day-to-day lives.”

The average person throws away 167 bottles per year and through this partnership, Nuun and Virgin Sport are inviting participants and others interested in preserving the planet to join them in reducing their impact. If everyone attending the event eliminated their use of throw away plastic bottles for a year 1,000,000 bottles would be saved from being transported and ultimately discarded.

The Festival of Fitness Virgin Sport San Francisco will be held over October 14 – 15, 2017 including the Twin Peaks Mile, Go Fit Yourself Expo and SF Bay Half Marathon. Registration and event information is available at virginsport.com/SF.

About Nuun & Company

Nuun, based in Seattle, WA, is on a mission to inspire a healthier, happier, more active lifestyle so that everyone can achieve life’s next personal best. As the pioneer of electrolyte enhanced drink tablets, nuun is passionate about and committed to replenishing active people and our planet by using clean ingredients and practices in the great tasting and industry leading sports drink. Founded in 2004, Nuun was the first to separate electrolyte replacement from carbohydrates, and thirteen years later nuun active hydration remains the #1 selling sport drink product in bike, run, outdoor specialty, and outdoor chain stores. To learn more visit nuun at www.nuunlife.com.

About Virgin Sport

Virgin Sport is an active lifestyle company within Sir Richard Branson’s global Virgin Group, and is on a mission to move the world through sport. Virgin Sport creates Festivals of Fitness to combine running and fitness challenges with community celebrations. Virgin Sport plans to grow new cities and active experiences in the coming years.

About Virgin Group

Virgin is a leading international investment group and one of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. Conceived in 1970 by Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group has gone to grow successful business in sectors including mobile telephony, travel and transportation, financial services, leisure and entertainment and health and wellness.