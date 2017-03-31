Organic Valley and Dean Foods Joint Venture “Open for Business”

LA FARGE, WI (March 28, 2017) — In November 2016, Organic Valley and Dean Foods announced the formation of a joint venture that will make Organic Valley dairy products available to more Americans. Beginning today, that venture is open for business, making Organic Valley fresh milk (HTST) available soon to more than 140,000 retail locations serviced by Dean Foods’ extensive distribution network. Along with milk, the venture is offering a portfolio of Organic Valley core products such as its award-winning organic butter, half & half, and cheese. New lines of Organic Valley single-serve milk and ready-to-drink milk protein shakes will also be offered.

The direct to store distribution system, which also makes use of Dean Foods’ processing network, will allow more organic dairy products to be delivered locally, reducing the mileage between farm to table. That’s a goal that is important to Organic Valley’s sustainability efforts, as well as to help connect consumers with the farmers in their region.

Retailers can expect the “Organic Valley Fresh” team to begin sales calls and outreach in April. The joint venture will extend the reach of organic dairy throughout the US, and meet growing consumer demand to find quality organics.

“We’re pleased to announce that Organic Valley Fresh is open for business, starting today,” said General Manager, Greg Schwarz. The business is owned 50:50 between CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley and Dean Foods. “Organic Valley Fresh brings together Organic Valley’s best-in-class organic milk sourcing expertise and amazing brand with Dean Foods vast direct-store-delivery reach, allowing us to put the Organic Valley brand at arm’s reach for all organic consumers regardless of where they shop.”

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods® is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country’s first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean’s®, Friendly’s®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES® milk and cultured products*, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®**, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 local and regional dairy brands and private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, Caribou Coffee®*** ready-to-drink coffee beverages and bottled water. Almost 17,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com.

*The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O’Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.

**PET is a trademark of Eagle Family Foods Group LLC, used under license.

***Caribou Coffee is a trademark of the Caribou Coffee Company and is used by license.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America’s largest independent cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation’s leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents more than 1,850 farmers in 36 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and achieved $1.04 billion in 2015 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, soy, egg and produce products. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrganicValley).