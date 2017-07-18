People Moves: Ex-REBBL CFO Joins Sipp

EX-REBBL CFO JOINS SIPP

Sipp Eco Beverage Co. has brought on former REBBL Beverages CFO Jim Arsenault to serve as the company’s new vice president of finance and operations.

The Chester Springs, Pa.-based company, which produces a line of organic sparkling beverages lightly sweetened with agave nectar, welcomes Arsenault following his two-year stint at adaptogen-powered elixir company REBBL. Prior to joining REBBL, Arsenault served as the VP of finance at Bai Brands and CFO at Skinny water, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join the Sipp team,” said Beth Wilson-Parentice, president and founder of Sipp, stated in the press release. “It’s an exciting time for us and Jim’s strong knowledge of finance and operations specifically in the beverage industry will be a valuable asset to our team and long term financial strategy.”

Arsenault added in the release, “I’m looking forward to being part of such an innovative and exciting team. After working within the beverage industry for the past decade, I truly believe in what Sipp has to offer and am excited to see the company’s continued success.”

KONARED ADDS POM WONDERFUL SVP TO BOARD

Mark Masten, senior vice president of sales for POM Wonderful, has been appointed as a new member of the board of directors at KonaRed Corporation.

Hawaii-based KonaRed, which markets a variety of ready-to-drink cold brew coffee products, announced Masten’s appointment last week, praising his extensive experience in developing food and beverage brands both domestically and abroad.

Before joining POM Wonderful last March, Masten served as VP of sales at Popchips, where, according to his LinkedIn profile, he was hired by private equity firm Verlinvest to help the snack food startup boost sales numbers and improve overall profitability in the North American market.

”The addition of Mark Masten to our board gives us added fire power on the sales and marketing side,” said KonaRed president and COO Kyle Redfield. “His network and expertise have already started to make a positive impact.”

KonaRed also announced the appointment of Jennifer Carlyle, a former staff accountant at San Diego-based brewery Ballast Point, as the company’s new corporate controller and secretary.

EXECUTIVE SHAKEUP AT LONG ISLAND

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announced a pair of moves within its executive leadership group this week, including the relocation of executive chairman of the board Julian Davidson to the U.S.

Davidson, who joined the company in June 2015, had previously commuted from his home in New Zealand to the company’s headquarters in New York. Along with cutting down on travel time, the move will allow him to closely oversee the company’s next growth phase.

“Julian’s involvement has been instrumental to our recent growth and we are excited for him to be moving to New York as we enter the next critical phase of growth for the company,” said Philip Thomas, CEO of Long Island Iced Tea, in a press release. “Julian has extensive experience in the beverage industry and continues to add significant value as executive chairman.”

Davidson joined Long Island as a consultant in 2015 before being appointed to his current role as executive chairman last June. Over a 25 year career in the beverage industry, Davidson has held roles at PepsiCo New Zealand and Australia and as CEO of Independent Liquor NZ, a leading manufacturer and distributor of pre-mixed RTD alcoholic beverages based in New Zealand.

In addition, Long Island announced that chief financial officer Richard Allen is transitioning out of his role over the next two months and will be leaving the company effective August 15, 2017.

JOYRIDE HIRES NY BRANCH SALES MANAGER

Andrew Reed has joined Joyride Coffee Distributors as the company’s New York branch sales manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reed previously spent two years as the general sales manager for Manhattan Beer Distributors, following a six-year stint as the company’s craft division sales manager.

The Waltham, Mass.-based coffee wholesaler specializes in cold brew coffee kegs and office delivery in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston.