PepsiCo Launches Lemon Lemon Sparkling Lemonade

PURCHASE, NY (May 3, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — With summer days just around the corner, Lemon Lemon, a new sparkling lemonade from PepsiCo, is available in stores across the country, offering a refreshing way to enjoy the warmest months of the year. Lemon Lemon includes a mix of lemon juice, bubbles and a touch of sweetness, available in three flavors – Original, Blackberry and Peach. At just 70-calories per 12-oz. can it is a bubbly reminder to take time out from your busy daily routine.

To celebrate the global launch of Lemon Lemon, consumers can power down and get away with “Picnic Time Off,” a series of picnics in three of the world’s busiest cities – Paris, New York and Toronto. Each Lemon Lemon picnic will include the simple pleasures of escape including music, food, refreshment, real life connections and, of course, a chance to taste Lemon Lemon.

In New York, Lemon Lemon will host an exclusive floating picnic on the Hornblower Infinity yacht on Wednesday, May 24. The event will feature a special performance by singer and songwriter Calum Scott, culinary treats and a scenic, sunset tour of some of New York’s iconic landmarks. Beginning today, fans can tune in to iHeartMedia’s Z100 and 103.5 KTU to learn more about a chance to win tickets to the exclusive event.

“Lemon Lemon is the perfect refreshment when you’re looking to escape from the day-to-day grind,” said Rosemarie Iannucci, Marketing Director, PepsiCo. “We are excited to kick-off summer with a Lemon Lemon floating picnic, encouraging New Yorkers to relax, recharge and reconnect with those around you.”

Now on shelves in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe (in markets including France, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany), the sparkling lemonade has no artificial flavors and no artificial sweeteners. The U.S launch will be supported across digital, mobile and radio campaigns.

Lemon Lemon digital channels aim to put the ‘social’ back in ‘social media,’ and offer a whimsical taste of what’s out there waiting for followers. Follow Lemon Lemon on Instagram and Facebook to be reminded that an escape is just a sip away.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.