PhURE Water Adds Idaho Distribution

Orange County, Allen Pierce announced PhURE Water hit the Albertsons shelves earlier this year. PhURE Water, electrolyte enhanced, is a premium clean, safe, Ph9.5 alkaline water, that is bottled with state-of-the-art purification, filtration and disinfection technologies is pleased to kick off it’s summer promotions throughout June. Ph denotes the Ph balance qualities of the water. PhURE signifies the Purity of water. It’s available in 16.9oz, 1 Liter and 1.5 Liter Bottles. Albertsons/Safeway out of the Boise division carries the 1.5Liter on the shelves.

Water Trends continue to Accelerate. Bottled water is now larger than Carbonated Soft Drinks. Consumers have grown more health conscious and look to trade-in their sugary soft drinks with healthier beverages such as water.

“Our passion and vision is for a world where clean, safe and affordable drinking water is readily available to everyone. We want to impact lives by helping to improve their health and build strong, safe communities while maintain our core values. One body, One bottle at a time” said Pierce.

Recent successes are attributed to Navigator Sales and Marketing. Navigator is devoted to represent companies with unique and innovative offerings. Navigator is excited to can bring healthy alternatives to the marketplace.

“We are excited to provide Albertson and Safeway stores in Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado full-service integrated solutions: sales, marketing, merchandising and distribution to our portfolio of clients. The water has been a game changer for our own family’s health”. said Allen Pierce, Co-Managing Partner of Navigator Sales and Marketing.

About PhURE

PhURE is owned and operated by Eagle Beverages. It is a majority female-owned bottled water distributor located in Southern California providing healthy hydration for the entire family at a value. The owners are passionate about natural health and helping others improve their well-being. They are committed to producing the highest quality beverage products. Eagle Beverages is dedicated to doing business responsibly and seeking opportunities to make a difference.

Eagle Beverages offers a portion of proceeds to be donated back to communities in need.

The mission is to provide high quality, clean, safe, Alkaline drinking water that has a positive, long-term, impact on the lives of our customers and the health of our planet. We are proudly made in the USA. We simply want to deliver clean and safe drinking water to people at an affordable price.

About Navigator Sales & Marketing

Navigator Sales & Marketing is a full service broker representing a variety of products. Led by the best in the industry, NSM leaders are trusted partners and strategic advisors committed to customers’ and clients’ success. NSM clients include Hallmark, Old Trapper, Deep River, H20Rose, Sugar 2.0 to just name a few.

The mission of this family owned business is to consult and represent businesses and individuals in order to help them navigate the retail and Consumer Package Goods industries. Visit us at www.navigatorsales.com or like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.