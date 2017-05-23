Positive Energy Launches Across Albertsons Companies

Orange County, CA (May 23, 2017) – Positive Energy Beverages, a leading producer of organic energy drinks under the brand name Positive Energy is excited to announce their arrival at numerous banners across the Alberstons Companies. Alberstons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States operating across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 well-known banners.

Positive Energy will be placed in the following banners and regions: Albertsons Safeway Seattle, Albertsons Safeway Portland, Albertsons Dallas, Safeway Northern California, Safeway East, Safeway Denver, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets.

The launch includes the company’s complete four SKU offering, including its line of 12oz. carbonated sleek cans in the amazing flavors of Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango Lemonade, and Pomegranate Blueberry along with their non-carbonated, naturally hydrating Coconut Water. Each flavor is a blend of 150mg of certified organic caffeine from green coffee beans and certified organic juices.

All of the Positive Energy beverages are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Certified Vegan. They do not contain any artificial flavors, artificial colors, preservatives or exotic stimulants. Positive Energy’s low-calorie, low-sugar and low-carbohydrate functional beverages naturally increase a consumer’s physical energy and mental sharpness.

“Launching at numerous banners within the Alberstons Companies group of stores is very exciting next big step for Positive Energy as it expands our reach tremendously and provides consumers across the country with a unique organic functional beverage offering,” said Founder and CEO Mike Cancelleri.

Positive Energy appeals to health conscious consumers who are in need of a great-tasting, low -calorie and low-sugar beverage that also provides the energy boost they need. #IamPositiveEnergy

About Positive Energy Beverages

Positive Energy began with a simple idea from our founder, Mike Cancelleri, who was in need of a great tasting, healthy boost of energy to start his day. This busy father and husband did not like the taste of coffee and was discouraged by the current energy drinks being offered. He thought that there has to be a better tasting, healthier way to get the boost that is needed to lead an active day. Positive Energy was born to solve this problem and was cultivated as a healthy alternative to the current synthetic-based energy drinks in the market. Positive Energy provides organic energy intended to be a force for good, providing the vitality to lead active and healthy lifestyles. Think Positive. Be Positive. Drink Positive.