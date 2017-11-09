Press Clips: Paris Gets Sparkling Water Fountains; Rumors Link JAB to Dunkin’

Paris Pushing Sparkling Water Fountain Project

An article in the Los Angeles Times details Paris’ sparking water fountain initiative. With already eight bubbly fountains the city, the plan is to add a sparking water fountain to all 20 arrondissements, or neighborhoods, throughout Paris.

The aim of the project, called Fontaine Pétillante, is to encourage Parisians to drink more water and limit their use of plastic bottles. Beginning with the first new fountain in Canal Saint-Martin, the program will expand over the coming months, adding to the eight sparkling water fountains in the city which have been in operation since 2010.

Coke Zero Boosts Diet Soda Again

According to a story in the Washington Post, Coke Zero Sugar has led to a significant increase in diet soda sales for Coca-Cola. Despite the ingredients remaining the same as Coke Zero, new branding and a tweaked recipe has resulted in Coke Zero Sugar selling twice as fast in America compared to earlier in the year.

Coke Zero Sugar is part of the company’s initiative to remain relevant to an audience that is increasingly reducing their soda consumption. Coke recently bought sparkling water company Topo Chico to add to their diversified portfolio that includes Honest Tea, Vitaminwater and Odwalla.

Review: Two Sugary Drinks Per Week May Raise Type 2 Diabetes Risk

A recent review published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society found a “strong correlation” between daily consumption of at least one sugary drink and the onset of type 2 diabetes. Researchers also concluded that regular intake of sugary drinks can lead to high blood pressure, poor cholesterol and high blood sugar levels.

The review, led by Dr. M. Faadiel Essop, examined 36 studies published within the past 10 years. The research team conceded that there are some limitations to their study and that more investigating must be done. But they maintain that there’s a pressing need to educate the public on the potential dangers of consuming large amounts of sugary beverages.

JAB Linked With Potential Dunkin’ Donuts Acquisition

Rumors recently resurfaced that Dunkin’ Donuts could be sold to coffee industry player JAB Holding Company, according to CNBC. At this point it’s purely speculation, though there are signs that a deal may be imminent. Dunkin’ Donuts shares went up by nearly eight percent after the rumors started to spread.

“The market reaction appeared to imply more credibility this time around,” Jeremy Scott, senior research analyst at Mizuho Securities, told CNBC.

If the deal does indeed go through, Dunkin’ Donuts would join Krispy Kreme, Panera Bread and Keurig among other notable brands in JAB Holding’s growing portfolio. Representatives from Dunkin’ Donuts and JAB Holding declined to address the rumors.

The German conglomerate’s interests in the coffee industry include controlling stakes in Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee Company, Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea and Stumptown Coffee, as well as a recent investment in organic cold brew coffee shot brand Forto. Earlier today, news broke that

Is ‘Natural Flavor’ Healthier Than ‘Artificial Flavor’?

Natural flavors aren’t necessarily better for you than artificial flavors. In fact, both types of flavoring are practically the same, as reported in an article published on NPR

The story notes that marketing efforts from food and beverage brands have given natural flavors the reputation of being healthier. But while natural flavors stem from natural sources, they are not intended to provide nutritional value and go through the same chemical process as artificial flavors.

“If you like something, and it gives you the flavoring you want, you should buy it,” Gary Reineccius, a flavor chemist at the University of Minnesota, told NPR. “Don’t buy it because it says ‘natural flavor.’ Buy it because you like it.”

American Retail has a Coffee Problem

A report in Fox Business highlighted the harmful effects of an ever-competitive, crowded coffee market. There are almost 33,000 coffee shops spanning the United States and many of them, particularly small businesses, are struggling to meet increasing labor and rent costs while also trying to match the price and convenience of a national chain.

But even the growth of the large chains like Starbucks has slowed down, as consumers have begun to shift to grocery and convenience stores for bottled and canned coffee. As a whole, the industry experienced its slowed growth in the past six years and experts predict that it will get worse in the coming years.

Consolidation of the market has already taken place and this trend seems poised to continue. JAB Holding Company has acquired multiple notable coffee companies and Nestle recently bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee Co.