Soylent Launches Cafe Vanilla & Cafe Chai Varieties

The Company Adds Cafe Vanilla & Cafe Chai to Its Suite of Caffeinated Beverages

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — June 27, 2017 — Soylent today announced the latest flavors in its suite of nutritionally complete, ready-to-drink products: Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai. These selections join Coffiest in Soylent’s new Cafe line of caffeinated beverages, now available for purchase at www.soylent.com in the U.S. and Canada. Sales on Amazon.com will begin in the coming weeks.

“Getting a good breakfast is a pain point for many people. With Coffiest, we made it easy for our customers to start the day right,” said Soylent Founder and CEO Rob Rhinehart. “Now we’ve improved the variety of our enhanced beverages with new flavors.”

Cafe Vanilla and Cafe Chai, like their predecessors, are designed from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and protein that the body needs – all in a convenient, ready-to-drink package. Cafe Vanilla’s essence of roasted coffee with just a hint of vanilla, alongside Cafe Chai’s robust blend of aromatic spices, are the perfect companions to Coffiest. All flavors in the new Cafe line continue to provide the added boost of caffeine in conjunction with the relaxing benefits of L-theanine to promote increased cognitive performance. Each

bottle includes:

20 percent of the daily recommended values for all essential vitamins and minerals

A macronutrient profile of 47 percent calories from lipids, 33 percent calories from carbohydrates and 20 percent calories from protein

Approximately 150 mg of caffeine in Cafe Vanilla and 30 mg in Cafe Chai

75 mg of L-Theanine in Cafe Vanilla and 25 mg in Cafe Chai

Each case of 12 bottles can be purchased online at www.soylent.com and Amazon.com for $37.05 USD for subscribers and $39 USD for one-time orders. A portion of all Soylent sales will go to the World Food Program USA. For specific inquiries related or additional information on the Soylent Cafe line and comprehensive product and FAQ pages, please visit www.soylent.com.

###

About Soylent

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing healthy, functional foods that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder and CEO Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. Soylent uses science and technology to solve the challenges plaguing the current food system and work toward its mission of providing access to quality nutrition to people across the globe. Available at Soylent.com and on Amazon, Soylent’s innovative products include Original Powder and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Nectar, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.soylent.com.