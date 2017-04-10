Sweet’tauk Lemonade Now On Sale at DRINK in Times Square

MONTAUK, NY (April 10, 2017) — “Have you heard of Sweet’tauk Lemonade?” is the question the brand’s founder Deborah Aiza hopes will be asked around the world this summer. The company announced today that DRINK, a non-alcoholic craft beverage bar located within the front of the Times Square America Eagle Outfitters (AEO) store at 46th and Broadway in New York, is now dispensing bottles of Sweet’tauk Lemonade.

DRINK is an original concept created by Cleveland Avenue, LLC, a Chicago-based accelerator that strategically invests in proven innovative, consumer-focused restaurant, food and beverage concepts. Cleveland Avenue partnered with AEO to open this first location. Zoe Feldman is the beverage ventures lead for Cleveland Avenue, and helped to spearhead the opening of DRINK.

“DRINK is a showcase of emerging entrepreneurial beverage companies and the people behind them,” Feldman said. “I think the cafe creates a strong personal connection between customers and the entrepreneurs.”

“It’s fun to see people’s reaction to self-serving USDA organic, non-GMO Project Verified, cold-pressed, HPP, tart lemonade from bubblers,” Aiza said. “That’s something they probably haven’t seen before. It’s exciting to be on the forefront of the countries changing tastes and Zoe’s vision.”

Sweet’tauk started at a farmer’s market in Montauk, NY and now has growing distribution in the Northeast along with a seasonal shop.

“We’ve sold a lot of Sweet’tauk from the least populated corner in Montauk, so I am excited to see what happens on the corner with the second most pedestrian traffic in America,” Aiza said.

Sweet’tauk Lemonade is available in a variety of flavors including Meyer and Pink Hibiscus, both of which are on sale at DRINK and contain less than half the sugar of most lemonades. DRINK is also selling a new sugar-free Mango lemonade flavor, from Sweet’tauk’s new Zero Sugar Added line, which is lightly sweetened with organic Stevia.

Aiza is happy to be among other brands in what she calls an “all boats rise” project.

“It’s really something to go from being the little-brand-from-the-beach to the heart of Times Square,” she said. “Like the song says – if we can make it here we can make it anywhere.”

About Sweet’tauk Lemonade

Sweet’tauk Lemonade is dedicated to being the leader in offering the greatest tasting, healthiest lemonades to the broadest range of consumers. For more information about Sweet’tauk, visit http://www.sweettauk.com or email info@sweettauk.com.

About DRINK

Keep up on the latest from DRINK via their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/drinkaeo/