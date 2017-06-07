True Drinks Reports Continued Strong Growth for AquaBall

IRVINE, CA (June 7, 2017) /Marketwired/ – True Drinks Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TRUU), makers of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water, the healthiest children’s beverage on the market with no sugar, preservatives, calories, or artificial flavors, today reported strong sales growth for AquaBall® for the 4-week period ending May 20, 2017.

According to Nielsen xAOC (expanded all outlets combined) sales data for the 4 weeks ending May 20, 2017, unit sales of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water increased 23.7% over the previous 4-week period. In the grocery channel, AquaBall has achieved an ACV (All Commodity Volume Percentage) of 16.1. ACV is a measure which shows that AquaBall® is available in grocery stores which account for 16.1% of the total revenues for grocery stores. This number is up 5.9% over the previous 4-week period. In terms of velocity, for the grocery channel for the 4 weeks ending May 20, 2017, sales of single bottles of AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water were 8.0 bottles per flavor per store per week. This represents an increase of 14.2% for the previous 4-week period. Sales of six packs were 1.2 units per flavor per store per week for both periods.

Jeff Culbertson, Executive Vice President of Sales of True Drinks, commented, “We are pleased with the results of our gains in sales, distribution and velocity as shown by this early Nielsen sales data. AquaBall is taking advantage of retailers desire to offer healthier beverages, especially in light of the recent guidance concerning lowering consumption of sugar from fruit juices by the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

Jim Greco, CEO of True Drinks, added, “We are happy with our performance, in particular, the double-digit gains in our single bottle sales. To continue to drive growth, we are undertaking several initiatives. We are launching an expanded brand awareness campaign on three fronts — social media, public relations and guerilla marketing. An improved six pack reflecting packaging changes, which will reduce costs and our price point, will be in the market by mid-July. Overall, as our distribution has expanded and velocity has increased, AquaBall has become the fastest growing children’s beverage brand in unit sales.”

For more information, or to visit the AquaBall store locator, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com.

About True Drinks, Inc.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc., the holding company for True Drinks, Inc., is a healthy beverage provider which produces AquaBall® Naturally Flavored Water. AquaBall is a healthy alternative to the other products in the children’s beverage market. True Drinks has licensing agreements with Disney and Marvel for use of their characters on bottles of AquaBall®. AquaBall® is a naturally flavored, vitamin-enhanced, zero-calorie, preservative-free, dye-free, sugar-free alternative to juice and soda. AquaBall® is currently available in four flavors: fruit punch, grape, strawberry lemonade and berry. Their target consumers: kids, young adults, and their guardians, are attracted to the product by the entertainment and media characters on the bottle and continue to consume the beverage because of its healthy benefits and great taste. For more information, please visit www.aquaballdrink.com and www.truedrinks.com. Investor information can be found at www.truedrinks.com/investor-relations/. Proudly made in the USA.