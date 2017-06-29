Veggemo Now Available at 1,500 U.S. Retailers

Vancouver, BC (June 29, 2017) – Global Gardens Group Inc. is pleased to announce that Veggemo has arrived in stores across the U.S.

After securing the support of the three largest natural food distributors — UNFI, KeHE, and Market Centre/Unified Grocers — Veggemo can now be found in select Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant and Safeway stores across the U.S.

“We are most impressed by the response to our unique three-vegetable base and how it is viewed as ‘on trend’ with our buyer’s evaluation of where their consumer is headed,” said Rob Harrison, CEO of Global Gardens Group.

Along with these major chains, Veggemo is now available in approximately 1,500 locations across the U.S., with more expected to show up over the next several months. Currently, Veggemo can be found at early-adopting chains in the PacNW (Haggen’s, The Markets), Chicago/Wisconsin (Sunset, Pete’s, Woodman’s, Festival), Southwest (Market Street) as well as hundreds of single/multi-store independent operators across the U.S.

Veggemo has received many awards and accolades; out of over 500 entries was one of three finalist brands for “Best New Beverage” for the coveted NEXTY Awards at the Natural Products Show in Anaheim, California; and at the same show was voted the “Best New Vegan Product” by VegNews.

Anxious to meet the demand of every consumer, Veggemo is also available on Amazon and soon to be available at select natural food-focused online retailers.

About Veggemo

The Veggemo product line is the first and only non-dairy beverage to originate from vegetables and is Global Garden Group’s (VGM) showcase product for the dairy-free industry. Veggemo is available in 3 flavors: Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla. The Dairy-free industry continues to witness dynamic growth led by the development of, and the consumer shift to, plant-based food and beverages.

Driven by shifting consumer behavior, Health & Wellness food and beverage companies have become a popular acquisition target for many multi-national corporations. Most recently WhiteWave Foods, the provider of plant-based foods and beverages, was successfully sold to Danone for $12.5 billion, representing a 3.1x revenue multiple.

About Global Gardens Group

Global Gardens Group is comprised of a highly experienced management team and board that have provided senior leadership to many consumer brands and financial institutions including: Neilson Dairy, Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen Dazs ice cream, Gillette, P&G, Cadbury Schweppes, Sunkist, Primo Pasta, Tropicana, Sunny Delight, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Desjardins Securities Inc., Orion Securities Inc., Vengate Capital, HSBS Securities Inc. and Gordon Capital.