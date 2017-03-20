Video: New Barn’s Billie Thein Talks Almond Milk Innovation, Branding

With strong growth comes strong innovation, and there was no shortage of new dairy alternative products showing off the category’s ingenuity at Natural Products Expo West 2017. Trending at this year’s show were nut milk-based creamers, with multiple companies rolling out offerings for dairy-free consumers seeking better ways to thicken their morning coffee. Among the brands getting into the nascent segment is organic almond milk producer New Barn, which unveiled its Almondmilk Barista Blend, along with additional line extensions.

Speaking to BevNET, New Barn co-founder Billie Thein said the barista blend is “built to perform,” designed to develop foam and elicit coffee’s flavor similar to traditional dairy barista creamers. New Barn’s blend is served at Whole Foods’ Allegro Coffee bars and also packaged in a 28 oz. bottle for retail.

“There was nothing in the marketplace previously that was a super clean formulation and we made an organic ingredients barista blend that also performs and is super clean,” Thein said.

In this video interview, Thein discusses New Barn’s new products and its evolution as a company. He also weighs in on proposed legislation in Congress regarding a standard of identity for milk and how it may affect alt-dairy branding.