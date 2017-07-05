VIT HIT Launches U.S. Distribution Push with Honickman Group

Dublin Ireland (June 16, 2017) — VIT HIT Brands has dramatically expanded their distribution foot print in the United States through securing an exclusive distribution agreement with the Honickman Group, one of the nation’s largest beverage distribution companies.

VIT HIT, a Dublin IRL based company, are producers of the highly successful all natural, 35 calories, hybrid beverage that blends the best of tea, real fruit juices, water, and 100% RDA of 7 different vitamins. The Honickman soft drink operations Canada Dry Delaware Valley and Canada Dry Potomac Corp. will distribute VIT HIT beverages to its extensive network of retail outlets throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, ranging from southern New Jersey to Northern Virginia.

Honickman, based in Pennsauken, N.J., is one of the nation’s largest privately owned bottler and distributors of soft drinks, water, tea, juice, and energy and sports drinks, with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. It’s beverage portfolio includes leading brands such as Arizona, Bai, Vita Coco, Snapple, Canada Dry, Sunkist, A&W, and 7-Up.

“The Honickman Group is an iconic name in the beverage distribution business, recognized across the world as one of the best distribution systems in the U.S.” said Ian O’Rourke, global CEO and Co-Owner of VIT HIT. “Partnering with the Honickman Group gives VIT HIT instant credibility in the United States, adding to the continued growth of VIT HIT’s worldwide success across 16+ countries internationally, a growing number of which VIT HIT is the growth leader in its category. Establishing a partnership with the Honickman Group positions VIT HIT to continue our worldwide momentum. We look forward to working with the Honickman Group in making VIT HIT a massive success story in their territory.”

“We are continuously monitoring consumer trends and emerging brands that meet today’s changing consumer’s demands,” said John Taglienti, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Canada Dry Delaware Valley and Canada Dry Potomac Corp. “Healthier, low calorie, functional beverages are major growth drivers in the industry today, and with VIT HIT offering a hybrid of tea, juice, and water all while delivering great taste, with only 35 calories per bottle, and containing 100% RDA of 7 vitamins, we believe VITHIT is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of those trends.”

About VIT HIT Brands

VIT HIT is a brand born in Ireland and is now available in 16 countries worldwide.

VIT HIT was created because of a lack of healthy drinks available in our fridges. “Most drinks contain buckets of sugar. Sugar means calories and people no longer want calories in their diet” says Gary Lavin, founder of VIT HIT.

“I created VIT HIT because I used to see people on treadmills for 30 minutes burning calories, then coming off and taking those calories back in with a sports drink. Most sports drinks contain 180 calories, sugar and salts, not exactly ideal for weight loss. Our first mission was to make sure our drinks tasted as good or better than their sugary counterparts, then add as much goodness as possible, without compromising on taste.”

VIT HIT is now being produced and distributed in the U.S. For more information visit usa.vithit.com or for worldwide please contact Ian O’Rourke at ian@vithit.com or for the U.S. contact Tom Cullity at tom@vithitserv.com.