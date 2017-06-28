Wonder+Well Enters Partnership with KeHE

New York, NY (June 28, 2017) – Wonder+Well, the first-to-market organic fruit essence water for kids in a drink box, has entered into a distribution partnership with KeHE Distributors LLC, a national leader in distribution of natural, organic and specialty food and beverage products to natural, specialty and grocery retailers.

“We are excited to enter into this relationship with KeHE,” said co-founder Gregg Lefkowitz. “As we head into the summer, KeHE’s reach in the natural and organic grocery world will help us to expand our retail footprint and bring Wonder+Well to more health conscious families in the Northeast and throughout the Midwest.”

All 3 of Wonder+Well’s flavors (strawberry, watermelon and peach) are available in 2 of KeHE’s regional distribution centers: Romeoville, IL and Lehigh Valley, PA.

Wonder+Well is currently on shelves throughout the Midwest at SpartanNash stores and independents, as well as Northeast independents, FreshDirect (NYC, Philadelphia and surrounding areas) and will be launching in July at all DeCicco’s locations in Westchester County, NY.

About Wonder+Well

Launched at Natural Products Expo East in 2016, Wonder+Well is the first USDA certified organic fruit essence water for kids in a 6.75oz Tetra Pak drink box. Understanding that water should be the primary source of hydration for kids, Wonder+Well offers a simple solution: water plus organic fruit essence. No sugar, no sweeteners – just yummy organic fruitness. It’s tasty, so kids like to drink it and it’s convenient so it’s easy to grab and go.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) provides Natural & Organic, Specialty and Fresh products to natural food stores, chain grocery stores, independent grocery stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee owned company with over 4,000 employees in the U.S. and Canada. For more about KeHE, visit www.KeHE.com.