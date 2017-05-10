XYIENCE to Provide Weekly Donations to Lone Survivor Foundation

AUSTIN, TX (May 10, 2017) – XYIENCE, the original great tasting, zero calorie energy beverage, is supporting the Lone Survivor Foundation to further their mission to restore, empower, and renew hope for wounded service members and their families. Until August 20, XYIENCE will recognize a military “Hero of the Week” on the brand’s social media pages and make a donation to the Lone Survivor Foundation in his/her honor. Nominations will be accepted starting today via XYIENCE.com.

The Lone Survivor Foundation was founded by Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell who co-authored the New York Times bestseller Lone Survivor which inspired the top-grossing major motion picture starring Mark Wahlberg.

“Military personnel has always been among our most loyal XYIENCE consumers,” says Thomas Oh, SVP of Marketing at Big Red, Inc., the makers of XYIENCE. “We are pleased and honored to give back to the members of our armed forces who have supported our brand and given so much to our country.”

“We at the Lone Survivor Foundation are extremely appreciative of XYIENCE’s support,” says Vanessa Forse, Director of Marketing at the Lone Survivor Foundation. “These donations help us continue our efforts to help America’s wounded service members and their families’ transition to post-military life.”

About Lone Survivor Foundation



Lone Survivor Foundation restores, empowers and renews hope for wounded service members and their families, through health, wellness and therapeutic support. The Foundation provides support for wounded service members, their spouses, children, and care partners by empowering them with helpful techniques and tools addressing Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS), mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI), Chronic Pain, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and Care Partner Stress. Lone Survivor Foundation is a Federal 501(c)3 non-profit. To learn more, visit www.lonesurvivorfoundation.org.

About XYIENCE (pronounced zi-ence)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XYIENCE is the original zero calorie energy beverage and is made with all natural flavors and colors. XYIENCE is available in eight exclusively zero calorie flavors: Cherry Lime, Mango Guava, Frostberry Blast, Blue Pomegranate, Cran Razz, Fruit Punch, Tangerine and Melon Mayhem. XYIENCE is marketed strictly to consumers ages 18 and over. Find more info about XYIENCE online at or at a retailer near you. Connect with XYIENCE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.