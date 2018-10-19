BAWLS Guarana Now Available at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Twinsburg, Ohio — BAWLS Acquisition, the makers of BAWLS Guarana, highly caffeinated soda, continues to expand its national distribution footprint, moving into 75 Fresh Thyme Farmers Market stores across the Midwest. BAWLS Guarana will be conveniently located in the cold box at the front of the store, and available in the 10oz. bottle in all five flavors, including Original, Cherry, Orange, Ginger, and Root Beer.

“BAWLS Guarana is excited about this great opportunity to partner with Fresh Thyme and gets our unique product into the hands of both our loyal and new BAWLS customers,” said Jon Gunnerson, CEO of BAWLS Acquisition. “Fresh Thyme stores are located in 11 Midwest states including Ohio, so it’s great to have a local presence in Cleveland where BAWLS is headquartered.”

Fresh Thyme will be distributed by KeHE Distribution, LLC of Romeoville, IL who also deliver BAWLS Guarana to major retailers Jewel-Osco and Meijer, in the Midwest.

About BAWLS Guarana

BAWLS Guarana is a crisp, super caffeinated soda, infused with the naturally energizing Guarana berry, giving BAWLS its unique flavor. BAWLS’ smooth taste, eye-catching packaging and naturally-caffeinated kick have fueled the days and nights of millions of heavy-eyed students, techies, professionals and gamers everywhere since 1996. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, BAWLS Guarana beverages are available at supermarkets, convenience stores and specialty retailers across the USA. For more information, visit www.BAWLS.com. For distribution opportunities, please contact BAWLS GUARANA at 888-731-9708 or info@bawls.com.