Big Geyser to Distribute Sweet Leaf Tea Products Throughout New York

FRISCO, Texas – Dunn’s River Brands (DRB), a holding company with a portfolio of beverage brands formed in partnership with consumer-focused private equity firm Fireman Capital Partners, today announced that it has partnered with Big Geyser, one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country. Big Geyser will reintroduce DRB’s Sweet Leaf Tea brand to the New York market – giving New Yorkers something they love: an organic tea of homemade goodness!

The Sweet Leaf Tea story dates back to 1997 in Austin, Texas, when its founder sought to make a bottle of tea that was just as tasty as his Granny Mimi made. Every bottle of homemade goodness still starts with her original recipe – the perfect blend of organic tea leaves and natural ingredients that are easy to pronounce. In late 2017, DRB acquired the Sweet Leaf Tea brand from Nestlé Waters North America, which it purchased in 2011.

Sweet Leaf Tea products are currently distributed nationally and in select Northeast retail chains. In partnership with Big Geyser, Sweet Leaf Tea products will now be available more broadly in all five boroughs of New York City, as well as Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Sweet Leaf Tea will represent Big Geyser’s lead tea in their comprehensive beverage portfolio. New York will also serve as the launch market for Sweet Leaf’s updated branding and packaging arriving September 25th.

“Big Geyser presents a tremendous opportunity for Sweet Leaf Tea,” said Bill Meissner, CEO of Dunn’s River Brands “Our company is made up of seasoned veterans, all of whom have had great successes with former brands and this powerful distributor, and we could not be more psyched to debut Sweet Leaf’s updated look and new SKUs in New York along with this launch.”

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986. It was founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started out as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving’s car, has turned into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country. Its portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world. The company is family owned and operated, and its goal is to deliver superior levels of service to all of its customers.

“We have known and worked with several members of the Dunn’s leadership team for many years. I have great respect and admiration for the Fireman family for over 35 years. We have achieved many great accomplishments with Sweet Leaf’s management team on other brands,” said Jerry Reda, COO for Big Geyser. “We could not be more excited to offer their Sweet Leaf Tea products through our distribution system. Their product line is a perfect complement to our already robust line-up of non-alcoholic beverages.” They have a strong pipeline of innovation which is currently lacking in the organic tea category. This when coupled with their creativity, is supported with a high-quality product line with Fireman Capital’s deep financial resources make this a strong marriage for both companies”.

About Dunn’s River Brands

Dunn’s River Brands has set its sights on becoming a best-in-class beverage portfolio comprised of strong and dynamic brands. The current portfolio consists of two tea brands, Sweet Leaf and Tradewinds, and Temple – a fresh juice and shot brand anchored in the benefits of Turmeric. The spirit of entrepreneurship and the mission to help provide cleaner better-for-you products to the marketplace permeates everything we do. For more information visit us at www.dunnsriverbrands.com.

About Fireman Capital Partners

Fireman Capital Partners invests in consumer-focused companies through both growth equity and buyout transactions. The private equity firm focuses on dynamic consumer businesses with revenues between 30MUSD and 150MUSD, who also have a unique vision, strong product and market share, and sound management. FCP leverages its capital, extensive network, and deep operating expertise to add substantial value. The firm is currently invested in CANarchy, Surfside Coffee Company, and Idea Paint with realized investments in Hudson Jeans, Pilla, Evolution Fresh, Serena & Lily, Newton Running and Skip Hop. For more information visit them at www.firemancapital.com.

About Big Geyser

They service accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Their portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including Body Armor, Brew Doctor, Campbell’s, Core, Essentia, Hal’s New York Seltzer, Monster Energy, Nestle, Soylent, Spindrift, and many other fine brands. They are family owned & operated and their goal is to deliver superior levels of service to all their customers.