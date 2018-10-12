Brew Dr. Kombucha Brings Back Vanilla Oak

PORTLAND, Ore. — Back by popular demand, Brew Dr. Kombucha’s winter seasonal, Vanilla Oak, is now available nationwide and in Canada. The limited-edition flavor features a crisp combination of fresh-scraped organic vanilla bean and oak steeped in a kettle with black tea.

“We love the bold flavor of vanilla in this unique combination that’s reminiscent of cream soda,” said Matt Thomas, founder and CEO of Brew Dr. Kombucha. “As with all our kombucha, we use organic, raw ingredients to give each batch a crisp, distinct taste. Whether you’re curled up next to a crackling fire or hitting the slopes on a powder day, Vanilla Oak is artfully crafted to compliment winter adventures.”

Since launching Brew Dr. Kombucha in 2008 from the kitchens of Townshend’s Teahouses, the brand has continued to innovate its kombucha-making process. Using a specially designed distillery, Brew Dr. Kombucha removes the alcohol from the fermented tea without the use of heat, preserving the beverage’s beneficial live and active cultures. All varieties use Townshend’s custom organic tea blends, herbs and botanicals, resulting in a smooth and balanced taste.

Vanilla Oak will be available in 14-ounce and 32-ounce glass bottles from mid-October through March 2019.

For the complete list of varieties available and more information about Brew Dr. Kombucha, visit www.brewdrkombucha.com

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Townshend’s Tea Company was started by Matt Thomas in 2006 with the idea of serving great teas in a casual teahouse setting. Over the years, the effort of presenting the wide world of tea to their guests has expanded the Townshend’s collection to over 120 tea offerings, including classic teas, rare varieties, chai latte recipes made from scratch, Taiwanese bubble tea, and an herbal apothecary line. The company now operates nine teahouses in Oregon, Montana and Utah.

In 2008, the company began making kombucha in the kitchens of their then two teahouses, giving it the name Brew Dr. Kombucha. It was only natural for them to choose some of the same great custom tea blends they had developed for service at their popular teahouses and ferment those into kombucha. It turns out that approach is unique, as most commercially available kombucha is flavored with juice at the time of bottling. Brew Dr. Kombucha’s flavor profiles come from attention to the quality and formulation of the organic tea and botanicals used, creating a difference you can taste.