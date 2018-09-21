Califia Farms Expands Distribution

LOS ANGELES — Califia Farms, best known for its innovative plant-based beverages in distinctive curvy bottles, accomplished an unprecedented product launch with the introduction of their new line of Probiotic Dairy Free Yogurt Drinks which are already scanning in nearly 7,000 stores across 47 states from coast to coast. More than 42 retail chains have accepted the product to-date, with broad cross-channel adoption at conventional grocery, natural and specialty, convenience store, drug and mass retailers. Califia Farms is disrupting a fourth category through the launch of their award-winning Probiotic Yogurts, and building upon the skyrocketing growth the brand has already achieved with their best-selling plant milks, non-dairy creamers and ready-to-drink cold brew coffee.

“The immediate appeal of our new Probiotic Dairy Free Yogurt Drinks across a wide variety of retail channels underscores the increased demand and mass acceptance for innovative plant-based products that have a great taste profile,” said Greg Steltenpohl, co-founder and CEO of Califia Farms. “In just four months after launch, our Probiotic Yogurts have nearly 28,000 points of distribution – which is a major achievement for an independent company like Califia. To put in perspective, it normally takes several years for new products to incubate in Natural and Specialty stores before being picked up by mainstream retailers. This represents a real tipping point for the future of the category.”

Califia Farms’ new Probiotic Yogurts align with the growing trend of drinkable yogurt as more consumers look for convenient, on-the-go options that are nutritious and lower in sugar.According to Packaged Facts’ recent Breakfast Product Trends report, consumer retail sales of drinkable yogurt and yogurt smoothies grew faster than any other category at 19.9%, from$760 million in 2016 to $911 million in 2017. The report also projects that drinkable yogurt will continue to grow another 13% by 2022.1

Califia Farms’ Probiotic Dairy Free Yogurts took two and a half years of R&D to perfect their unique blended base of almond, coconut and oat and the trio of probiotics that make up the Califia Culture Blendä. Powered by BB-12, the most documented bifidobacteria in the world and well known for its efficacy in digestive and immune health, the Califia Culture Blend provides 10 billion live, active probiotic CFUs at the time of consumption. Califia Farms is the first to batch ferment the BB-12 strain in a non-dairy yogurt, delivering probiotics as part of the whole food, versus being fortified and added at the end. Available in both multi-serve and single-serve, the Yogurt Drinks are available in four dairy-free varieties – Strawberry, SuperBerry, Mango and Unsweetened Plain – which are all delicious, creamy, lower in sugar and flavored from real fruit.

About Califia Farms (pronounced “Cal-ih-FEE-ah” like California)

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and has become one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for offering the best-tasting plant-based beverages on the market artfully packaged in disruptive curvy bottles, Califia is a leading refrigerated nutmilk, non-dairy creamer and ready-to-drink coffee brand in the Natural and Specialty channels. Califia is also rapidly growing in a range of other channels by creating innovative, great-tasting and better-for-you premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy free, without compromise. Most recently Califia launched a breakthrough line of dairy free probiotic yogurt drinks. Califia is on a mission to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health, as well as to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.