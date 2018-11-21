Elevator Talk: Bitter Love Takes a Functional Approach to Sparkling Water

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Taja Dockendorf, Co-founder of Bitter Love, is focusing on a new flavor profile to differentiate in the sparkling water category. The brand combines digestive bitters like ashwagandha, ginger and wormwood with carbonated water and a splash of fruit juice to offer a functional sparkling bitter beverage. While still in the early stages of development, the brand has focused on flavor innovation and consumer feedback to drive them forward.

