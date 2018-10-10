Elevator Talk: Element Shrub Crafts Functional, Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Element Shrub founder & CEO, Charlie Berkinshaw, has developed a non-alcoholic cocktail alternative that not only tastes good, but is also healthy and functional. The product is ACV-based, which has challenged the brand to change consumers’ perceptions of how the ingredient could taste in a beverage. The company has expanded to offer RTD sparkling vinegars, in addition to its line of shrub concentrates, in an effort to be more accessible to consumers.

