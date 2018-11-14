Elevator Talk: O2 Natural Recovery Aims to Scale Beyond Crossfit

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Dave Colina, founder and CEO of O2 Natural Recovery, has found a viable market within the crossfit community and is looking to scale beyond. O2 Natural Recovery is a non-carbonated natural sports recovery drink with seven times the oxygen as normal tap water, with two of four flavors offering a boost of caffeine. The brand aims to provide a healthier alternative to gatorade, using more than double the electrolytes and a fraction of the sugar. Colina bootstrapped the business for the first four years and is now closing the company’s first round of growth capital.

