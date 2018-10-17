Elevator Talk: Pervida Looks to Nature to Help Keep Consumers Healthy

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

President and CEO, Josep Bassaganya-Riera, calls Pervida a revolutionary functional drink. The brand uses all-natural ingredients and patented technology to develop highly functional beverages for the health-conscious consumer. The company’s first line of beverages addresses gut health, using pomegranate oil as a key ingredient. Future product offerings will also be centered around specific health benefits such as controlling sugar levels and reducing stress. With a focus on chronic disease prevention, the company is looking for a strategic alignment with an investor who believes in the mission of the company.

