Expo West 2018: Packaging Redesign Roundup
Spring is the time of rebirth. And for many of the beverage brands exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West 2018 in Anaheim this week, it’s a time for rebranding.
As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for the next four days, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year’s Expo West. For live updates throughout the show, be sure to follow BevNET on Twitter and Instagram, and check back next week for comprehensive Expo West coverage.
Mamma Chia [#1877]
Mamma Chia's core line of organic chia drinks will sport a new label design this year.
Evy Tea [#N537]
The new labels on Evy Tea's line of cold brew teas features bright colors and iconography.
Forto Coffee Shot [#5178]
Forto's new package features a clean new look across all SKUs.
Shaka Tea [#N238]
Hawaiian iced tea brand Shaka Tea will feature a new label design.
Dahlicious [#5169]
The new design for Dahlicious' line of almond-based lassi drinks emphasizes the product's whole ingredients, along with a new logo.
Ax Water [#9108]
Moving away from the dark look of its previous design, Ax Water now features a bright color-coded aesthetic.
Rethink Kids [#8916]
As part of a complete brand overhaul, Rethink Kids will debut new packaging at Expo West 2018.
Koia [#8214]
Plant-based protein drink Koia's new design seeks to boost on-shelf presence and consumer understanding of its offering.
nutpods [#N1940]
Non-dairy creamer line nutpods has a new look.
Steaz [#2007]
While the package looks similar, Steaz has rebranded its Cactus Water line as Prickly Pear Water.
CORE [#5786]
To accompany the release of two new flavors at Expo West, CORE will showcase new packaging with call-outs to its functional benefits.