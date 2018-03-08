Expo West 2018: Packaging Redesign Roundup

Spring is the time of rebirth. And for many of the beverage brands exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West 2018 in Anaheim this week, it’s a time for rebranding.

As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for the next four days, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year’s Expo West. For live updates throughout the show, be sure to follow BevNET on Twitter and Instagram, and check back next week for comprehensive Expo West coverage.