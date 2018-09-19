Health-Ade Kombucha Releases Beet-Lime Flavor

LOS ANGELES — This month, Health-Ade Kombucha releases Beet-Lime, a bright, bold and earthy blend of cold-pressed beet and lime juices paired with Health-Ade’s organic and raw kombucha.

This new take on a Health-Ade classic will be available this fall at select retailers regionally, including Southern California, the Rocky Mountains and the North East. Beet-Lime will also be available online and shippable to customers in Southern California via Health-Ade’s e-commerce page — the first for any kombucha brand. Customers can also easily locate specific stores that carry Beet-Lime on Health-Ade’s website using the store locator.

“Our Beet flavor has long been a favorite among our team, and we’re excited to introduce this next version. The fresh lime juice really draws out the natural sweetness and earthiness of the beets for an approachable and well-balanced flavor profile,” said CEO Daina Trout, who co-founded Health-Ade with her husband, Justin Trout and best friend, Vanessa Dew, in 2012.

Beet-Lime joins Health-Ade’s line of cold-pressed kombucha flavored with juice from organic, non-GMO produce with no additional sugar added after the fermentation process. Other cold-pressed offerings include Pink Lady Apple, Pomegranate, Ginger-Lemon, Jalapeño-Kiwi-Cucumber, Blood-Orange-Carrot-Ginger, California Grape and Cayenne Cleanse.

Like all Health-Ade products, Beet-Lime is brewed using the highest quality ingredients and is fermented in glass to prevent plastic or metal leaching. The result is an organic and raw kombucha, deliciously bubbly and naturally low in sugar.

Health-Ade Kombucha is offered at a suggested retail price of $3.99/16 oz.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Handcrafted in super-small 2.5 gallon batches, Health-Ade Kombucha is the only commercial kombucha to hold six certifications, including Organic, Non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher and RAW; a testament to the company’s commitment to quality and the pursuit to only make the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy. Health-Ade was founded in 2012 by Daina Trout alongside her husband, Justin Trout, and best friend, Vanessa Dew in Los Angeles, where they now operate a fast-growing brewery in Torrance, CA. Since its inception, Health-Ade has been dedicated to supporting the real food movement, preparing its kombucha using traditional brewing techniques and the best ingredients, including cold-pressed juice from organic produce. Health-Ade is always free of preservatives and artificial flavors and organically fermented in glass jars to prevent metal or plastic leaching. The result is a naturally fizzy, delicious kombucha you can feel good about drinking.

Health-Ade is currently the fastest growing brand in its category and has significantly expanded its business nationwide in 2018. BevNet has honored Health-Ade with its “Best of 2016” award and CircleUp25 named Health-Ade one of the most innovative brands of the year.

For more info, visit health-ade.com, or follow along on social media @healthade.